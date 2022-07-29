Nine-year-old girl who died from suspected stab wound in Boston named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Nine-year-old girl who died from suspected stab wound in Boston named

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 4.36pm Updated: July 29 2022, 4.46pm
The nine-year-old victim has been named by police (Joe Giddens/PA)
The nine-year-old victim has been named by police (Joe Giddens/PA)

Police have named a nine-year-old girl who died from a suspected stab wound in Boston, Lincolnshire.

Lilia Valutyte was found at the scene in Fountain Lane at around 6.20pm on Thursday, Lincolnshire Police said.

It comes after two people were arrested as part of a murder investigation following the “isolated incident”, the force said on Friday morning.

Later in the afternoon, Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson said: “Our thoughts continue to be with Lilia’s family and friends.”

Boston incident
Floral tributes have been left for Lilia (Joe Giddens/PA)

The senior officer had described the nine-year-old’s death as an “utter tragedy”.

Lilia’s parents have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Those who wish to leave flowers and tributes can leave them at the corner of Fountain Lane and Fountain Place, it was said.

Ms Anderson had earlier declined to confirm Lilia’s nationality or comment on the details of those arrested and what they were detained on suspicion of.

At the scene late on Thursday night, a police car was stationed either side of an alleyway to cordon the area off to the public.

Two forensic officers in white suits could be seen working at the scene before leaving in the early hours of Friday.

The leader of Boston Borough Council Paul Skinner said: “The town is united in mourning following the very sad and tragic death of a nine-year-old girl in Boston.

“We can’t for one second imagine the pain the family and the young girl’s friends are going through and our heartfelt condolences go out to them.”

A forensic officer near the scene in Boston after a nine-year-old girl died from a suspected stab wound
A forensic officer near the scene in Boston after a nine-year-old girl died from a suspected stab wound (Joe Giddens/PA)

He added that the council will fly a flag from the Municipal Buildings at half-mast.

Matt Warman, the Conservative MP for Boston and Skegness, said he had been in contact with the policing minister to ensure national assistance is available to the murder investigation.

Writing on Twitter on Thursday evening, he said: “Profoundly shocking news in Boston this evening.

“I have spoken to senior officers locally and am hugely grateful for all the emergency services’ work.

“I have also been in contact with policing minister Tom Pursglove to ensure that any national help that might be useful is made available as quickly as possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]