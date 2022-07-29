Former Masters champion Bubba Watson becomes latest player to join LIV Golf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Masters champion Bubba Watson becomes latest player to join LIV Golf

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 8.28pm Updated: July 29 2022, 11.18pm
Bubba Watson is joining LIV Golf (Richard Sellers/PA)
Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson has been confirmed as the latest player to join LIV Golf.

Watson is currently sidelined with a knee injury which has kept him out of action since May’s US PGA Championship, but will attend the next event in Boston in September as an “off-course captain”.

The left-hander is not expected to play until next season, when the Saudi-backed breakaway expands to a 14-event LIV Golf League.

Watson won the Masters in 2012 and 2014 and reached a career-high of second in the world in February 2015, but has not tasted victory since winning three times in 2018 and is currently 86th in the rankings.

“Bubba Watson is a tremendous addition to LIV Golf – another major champion joining the growing list of stars on our teams,” LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said.

“His game combines the power, innovation and excitement that the LIV Golf brand represents.

“He’s a risk-taker who has cemented his name among the world’s very best and we’re eager for him to come aboard to bring new energy and audiences to this league.”

The announcement of Watson’s participation was made during the first round of the third LIV Golf event at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey, where two more major champions shared the lead after 18 holes.

Former Masters champion Patrick Reed and 2016 Open winner Henrik Stenson both shot seven under par, with Stenson’s decision to join the breakaway having cost him the Ryder Cup captaincy.

“I have to be extremely pleased with my focus because it’s been pretty busy the last 10 days,” said Stenson, whose tenure as European captain lasted just 127 days.

