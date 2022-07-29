Joe Fraser battles through pain barrier to help England win team gymnastics gold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joe Fraser battles through pain barrier to help England win team gymnastics gold

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 9.32pm Updated: July 29 2022, 10.22pm
Joe Fraser flew high for England despite a fractured foot (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Joe Fraser defied a ruptured appendix and a fractured foot to inspire England to gold in the men’s team gymnastics at Arena Birmingham, and keep his dream of winning multiple medals at his home city Commonwealth Games alive.

The 23-year-old battled through the pain barrier to also secure his place in four apparatus finals, just five weeks after being rushed to hospital for an emergency operation, and two after he suffered his second setback in a training accident.

Having hobbled through his final days of preparations wearing a protective air boot, Fraser, the 2019 parallel bars world champion, was forced to make the decision to withdraw from the vault and floor apparatus, a decision that ruled him out of contention for the all-around title.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day One
England claimed gymnastics team gold in Birmingham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Fraser posted his decision on social media earlier on Friday, explaining: “I’m truly devastated about not doing all around and I’m sorry to everyone. I believed I could get back and I dedicated everything to get myself ready for it but it just wasn’t to be.”

But despite the evident pain of some of his landings, Fraser concluded his evening’s work with a top-scoring routine on the high bar, before letting his emotions flow as he punched the air and whipped up the capacity crowd before being engulfed by his delighted team-mates.

“I’m hardcore,” said Fraser afterwards. “I have had numerous times when I’ve thought, this isn’t meant to be, but the thought of performing in front of a home crowd just made me want to push myself and achieve great things.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day One
Local boy Joe Fraser defied a broken foot to win team gold (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I’ve faced so much adversity and before the high bar my coach said, ‘I believe in you’, and that was exactly what I needed. Sticking the dismount just made everything become real. Even with the injuries I’ve been managing, to walk away with that landing, I was just so proud of myself.”

Fraser’s displays helped the England team – also comprising James Hall, Giarni Regini-Moran, Jake Jarman and Courtney Tulloch – to retain their team title by a huge margin of more than 13 points from Canada in silver medal position and Cyprus, who held their nerve to defy Australia and take a surprise bronze.

The results mean the hosts will have a full quota of apparatus finalists early next week, with Regini-Moran making three, Hall and Jarman two each, and reigning champion Tulloch taking his customary position at the top of the standings for the rings.

Hall, who took two individual silver medals on the Gold Coast four years ago behind his now-retired team-mate Nile Wilson, topped the all-around standings on 82.550 points, ahead of his team-mate Jarman, making his Commonwealth Games debut, in second place on 82.050.

And Hall admitted Fraser’s battle to beat the odds had inspired the team to produce a stunning series of performances that left their rivals trailing, and put them in position for a clean sweep of all-around and apparatus gold medals in the rest of the Games.

“All you have to do is look at that guy and you’ll be inspired,” said Hall. “He had surgery for appendicitis five weeks ago, and if there was any point I walked in the gym and thought I don’t fancy it today, all I had to do was speak to Joe and it just made it possible.”

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day One
Jake Jarman finished second in qualifying for the all-around event (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Fraser’s pommel score of 14.85 eclipsed that of Northern Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan, who had beaten Max Whitlock on the Gold Coast five years ago, although the reigning champion is expected to bring a greater degree of difficulty to his final routine.

The 23-year-old McClenaghan, who is competing in his first major event since his quest to claim Olympic gold fell flat in Tokyo last summer, said: “I was happy enough with that performance but I feel like I can add a full point to that score.

“I’m not sure if I felt extra pressure but I always feel a certain level of pressure and I feel that comes more from myself rather than the crowd watching me, I have done my job today under that pressure, and I’m excited for the finals.”

