Schoolchildren who lack sleep ‘may experience negative impact on their brains’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Schoolchildren who lack sleep ‘may experience negative impact on their brains’

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 11.32pm
Schoolchildren who lack sleep ‘may experience negative impact on their brains’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
Schoolchildren who lack sleep ‘may experience negative impact on their brains’ (Peter Byrne/PA)

Primary school children who get less than nine hours of sleep a night have significant differences in brain regions responsible for memory, intelligence and well-being, a new study suggests.

These differences could be associated with greater mental health problems, like depression, anxiety and impulsive behaviours, in those who lacked sleep.

According to researchers, the findings suggest long-term harm for those who do not get enough sleep, compared with those who get the recommended hours.

The study further found that getting inadequate sleep was linked to difficulties with memory, problem solving and decision making.

The NHS and the American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommend that children aged six to 12 sleep nine to 12 hours per night.

Ze Wang, professor of diagnostic radiology and Nuclear Medicine at University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM), said: “We found that children who had insufficient sleep, less than nine hours per night, at the beginning of the study had less grey matter or smaller volume in certain areas of the brain responsible for attention, memory and inhibition control compared to those with healthy sleep habits.

“These differences persisted after two years, a concerning finding that suggests long term harm for those who do not get enough sleep.”

Researchers examined data collected from more than 8,300 children aged nine to 10 years who were enrolled in the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study in America.

They say their study is one of the first findings to demonstrate the potential long-term impact of lack of sleep on neurocognitive development in children.

It also provides substantial support for the current sleep recommendations in children, the researchers say.

The study also found that those in the sufficient sleep group tended to gradually sleep less over two years – normal as children move into their teenage years.

However, the sleep patterns of children in the insufficient sleep group did not change much.

Researchers say further research is needed to confirm their findings and to see whether any interventions can improve sleep habits and reverse the neurological deficits.

The findings are published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier