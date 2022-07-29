Adam Peaty starts Commonwealth title defence on day two of Birmingham 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Adam Peaty starts Commonwealth title defence on day two of Birmingham 2022

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 12.04am Updated: July 30 2022, 12.06am
Adam Peaty hopes to retain his title (Danny Lawson/PA)
Adam Peaty hopes to retain his title (Danny Lawson/PA)

Adam Peaty will star at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre on Saturday as he begins the defence of his Commonwealth Games 100 metres breaststroke title.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at the best of the action to watch on day two in Birmingham.

Peaty power

All eyes will be on Adam Peaty in the heat and semi-final of the event he has made his own.

Peaty’s participation in Birmingham had been left in doubt by a broken foot, but the 27-year-old declared himself fully fit and determined to defend his title in the first of four events he plans on competing in at the Games.

King Carlin?

2018 Commonwealth Games – Day Three
Jack Carlin is one of the favourites in the men’s keirin (Martin Rickett/PA)

Saturday could be the day for the Scots to shine in the velodrome.

Jack Carlin will be among the favourites in the men’s keirin but must beat Australia’s two-time defending champion Matthew Glaetzer, while John Archibald will aim to build on his 2018 silver in the men’s individual pursuit.

Claudia’s comeback

Sport – 2014 Commonwealth Games – Day Nine
Claudia Fragapane swept the board in Glasgow in 2014 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

It is eight years since Claudia Fragapane swept on to the scene at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow by securing four gold medals.

After a series of injury setbacks, the Bristol 24-year-old will be joined by local favourite Alice Kinsella as she looks to lead England to victory in the women’s team event.

Social media moment

Picture of the day

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day One
Fiji clashed with Zambia as the rugby sevens competition got under way in Coventry (Mike Egerton/PA)

Day one highlights

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day One
Alex Yee won the first Gold Medal of the 2022 Commonwealth Games (David Davies/PA)

Alex Yee grabbed England’s first gold medal of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games as he held off New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde in a dramatic finish to the men’s triathlon at Sutton Park.

Yee had been trailing his rival going into the run but Wilde was forced to serve a 10-second penalty, allowing Yee to charge through and add to the silver medal he won in Tokyo last year.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day One
Local boy Joe Fraser defied the pain barrier in Birmingham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Joe Fraser defied a ruptured appendix and a broken foot to lead England to a successful defence of their men’s team gymnastics title.

Fraser also qualified for four individual finals in a dominant performance that saw them beat silver medallists Canada by more than 13 points.

James Hall topped the qualifying standings for the all-around competition, while Jake Jarman, Giarni Regini-Moran and Courtney Tulloch also booked final places.

