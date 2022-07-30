Belfast Pride returns to city streets for first time in three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Belfast Pride returns to city streets for first time in three years

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 2.48am
The 2019 Belfast Pride parade (Niall Carson/PA)
Belfast’s Pride parade returns to the city on Saturday, with organisers promising the largest one the city has ever witnessed.

The usually annual event, which was cancelled during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, is back on the streets for the first time in three years.

The last time it was held in 2019, 135 groups registered to take part in the parade.

This year organisers had to close the application window early after 200 group registrations were received.

Belfast Pride 2019
The theme for this year’s Pride event is “community united in diversity” and a group of asylum seekers and refugees who have made Belfast their home have been invited to lead the afternoon march through the city centre.

Notable additions to this year’s parade line-up include Ulster Rugby and Ulster GAA.

Co-chairman of the Belfast Pride Festival John O’Doherty said: “We’re so excited to be back on the streets of Belfast. This is going to be the biggest Belfast Pride parade Belfast has ever seen, we’ve more groups marching than ever before.

“We’re so excited to be joined for the first time by Ulster Rugby and Ulster GAA.

“We’re also really excited to be profiling the experiences of asylum seekers and refugees in Northern Ireland and to have them lead our parade.”

Belfast Pride 2019
Mr O’Doherty said 60,000 people were on the streets of the city in 2019 – a figure that included parade participants and watching crowds.

He said they were expecting “substantially more” for Saturday’s return.

“My first Pride in Belfast was 20 years ago,” he said.

“I was 18 and I’m 38 now and it’s substantially changed since then.

“The festival alone, I remember we had our after-party in Writers’ Square, where there were no stages, there were no big performances. It was a much different festival back then.

“When I look at Pride and even Belfast today compared to what it was back then, you have so much more visibility of LGBTQI+ people, so much more visibility and acceptance of our community more widely, and just the sheer volume of community associations, employers, statutory agencies and others that want to be part of this festival and they want to support our community.

“And it’s such a visual representation of how far LGBTQI+ people have come.

“We still have a lot to do. There are a lot of inequalities to be addressed – trans healthcare, banning conversion therapy, RSE (relationships and sex education) and protections in schools.

“All of these things still need to be addressed. However, we should also take time to recognise how far we’ve come and how much we’ve achieved.”

