Covid-19: North Korea reports no ‘fever’ cases for first time since May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Covid-19: North Korea reports no ‘fever’ cases for first time since May

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 8.08am
A teacher takes the temperature of a schoolgirl to help curb the spread of coronavirus at Kim Song Ju Primary School in Central District in Pyongyang (Cha Song Ho/AP)
A teacher takes the temperature of a schoolgirl to help curb the spread of coronavirus at Kim Song Ju Primary School in Central District in Pyongyang (Cha Song Ho/AP)

North Korea has reported no new “fever” cases for the first time since it admitted to its first domestic Covid-19 outbreak and placed its 26 million people under more draconian restrictions in May.

There have been widespread doubts about the accuracy of North Korean statistics as its reported deaths are too low and its daily “fever” cases have been plummeting too fast recently.

The country, which lacks test kits, has identified only a fraction of its 4.8 million fever patients as confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Some experts say North Korea has likely manipulated the scale of illness and deaths to help leader Kim Jong Un maintain absolute control amid mounting economic difficulties.

The North’s anti-epidemic centre said via state media it had found zero fever patients in the latest 24-hour period, maintaining the country’s total caseload of about 4.8 million.

North Korea Anniversary
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a liberation war martyrs’ cemetery in Pyongyang (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Its death count remains at 74, with a mortality rate of 0.0016% that would be the world’s lowest if true.

Despite the claimed zero cases, it is unclear whether and how soon North Korea would formally declare victory over Covid-19 and lift pandemic-related curbs because experts say it could face a viral resurgence later this year like many other countries.

North Korea’s state media has recently said it is intensifying and upgrading its anti-epidemic systems to guard against coronavirus subvariants and other diseases like monkeypox that are occurring in other countries.

“The organisational power and unity unique to the society of (North Korea) is fully displayed in the struggle to bring forward a victory in the emergency anti-epidemic campaign,” the official Korean Central News Agency said on Saturday.

North Korea’s claimed zero cases could have symbolic significance in its efforts to establish Kim’s image as a leader who has suppressed the outbreak much faster than other countries.

Kim would need such credentials to garner greater public support to surmount economic hardships caused by pandemic-related border closings, UN sanctions and his own mismanagement, observers say.

“In North Korea, public healthcare and politics can’t be separated from each other, and that aspect has been revealed again in its Covid-19 outbreak,” said Ahn Kyung-su, head of DPRKHEALTH.ORG, a website focusing on health issues in North Korea.

“Since they began with manipulated data, they’re now putting an end to the outbreak with manipulated data.”

North Korea had been widely expected to claim zero cases as its daily fever caseload has been nosediving in recent days — there were three reported cases on Friday and 11 on Thursday — from a peak of about 400,000 a day in May.

“Realistically speaking, hundreds of thousands of daily fever cases becoming zero in less than three months is something impossible,” said Lee Yo Han, a professor at Ajou University Graduate School of Public Health in South Korea.

Many outside experts earlier worried the North’s outbreak would have devastating consequences because most of its people are believed to be unvaccinated and about 40% are reportedly undernourished.

But now, activists and defectors with contacts in North Korea say they have not heard about anything like a humanitarian disaster happening in the North. They say the country’s outbreak has also likely peaked.

In an indication of an easing outbreak, North Korea this week held massive no-mask public events in its capital, Pyongyang, where thousands of aged Korean War veterans and others gathered from across the country to celebrate the 69th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 war.

During an anniversary ceremony, Kim hugged and exchanged handshakes with some veterans before he took group photos with other participants. No one wore masks, according to state media photos.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier