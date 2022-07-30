Images released of man following fatal stabbing of nine-year-old girl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Images released of man following fatal stabbing of nine-year-old girl

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 11.22am Updated: July 30 2022, 2.18pm
Handout CCTV image issued by Lincolnshire Police of a man they want to question over the death of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte (Lincolnshire Police/PA)
Handout CCTV image issued by Lincolnshire Police of a man they want to question over the death of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte (Lincolnshire Police/PA)

Police are urgently appealing for help to identify a man following the fatal stabbing of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte, reportedly in front of her little sister.

Lincolnshire Police released four CCTV images of the man taken five minutes before Lilia was found, and warned anyone who sees him not to approach him but to call 999 immediately.

The force added that two people who were arrested earlier this week have now been released with no further action.

Boston incident
CCTV image from 6.15pm on Thursday of a man police are seeking to identify over the death of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte (Lincolnshire Police/PA)

Chief Superintendent Martyn Parker said: “Our officers have been working round the clock on this investigation, and the public’s help may prove crucial.”

Speaking about the CCTV images, which were taken in the Wormgate and Fountain Lane area of Boston at 6.15pm on Thursday, he said: “These are very clear images of a man we want to speak to, so I’d urge anyone with information to get in touch with us.

“If you see him, do not approach him but immediately call 999.

“This is a particularly tragic case and I’d like to reassure the public that we have a huge amount of resources dedicated to the investigation.

Boston incident
CCTV image of the man police are urgently seeking in connection with the suspected fatal stabbing of a nine-year-old girl in Boston (Lincolnshire Police/PA)

“We continue to provide support to the family of Lilia, as they grieve following this unimaginable loss.”

The force added that anyone with relevant dashcam, CCTV or phone footage of the area on Thursday evening should come forward.

Lincolnshire Police also said that a person caught on video being led out of an address by officers on Friday is not a suspect, nor are they under investigation, after footage circulated online.

Lilia was found on Fountain Lane in Boston at around 6.20pm on Thursday.

She had reportedly been playing with her younger sister on the street just yards from an office where their mother was working at the time.

The girls had a hula-hoop, and a toy pram was left at the scene, according to local people.

Boston incident
CCTV image issued by investigators of a man they want to question over the death of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte (Lincolnshire Police/PA)

A resident from the area told the Telegraph: “The little girl was playing in the street with her younger sister when it happened. They had some toys out.

“I’m sure her mum wouldn’t have been far away as she always checked on them. She was a very quiet girl, and I just can’t understand it.

“I didn’t see what happened, but we were told they (police) were looking for footage of a man running away.”

Jurate Matulioniene, a family friend and chairwoman of the Boston Lithuanian Community, described Lilia as “a beautiful angel” who loved dancing.

She told The Times: “Lilia was a beautiful angel, she was quite quiet and loved dancing.

“The family used to come to all of our community events and they would always stay late to help clear up.

“I have spoken to the mum and asked for her account details because we want to do a fundraiser but she would not accept it.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting Incident 419 of July 28.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]