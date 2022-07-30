Three teenagers killed and one seriously injured after Alfa Romeo crashes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Three teenagers killed and one seriously injured after Alfa Romeo crashes

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 1.14pm
A road closed sign (David Davies/PA)
A road closed sign (David Davies/PA)

Three teenagers have been killed and another seriously injured in a car crash in North Yorkshire.

The four males were driving in a grey Alfa Romeo from Bedale towards High Burton when they crashed on Masham Road at around 11pm on Friday.

Three passengers, a 17-year-old boy and two 18-year-old men, died as a result of their injuries following the fatal collision, with no other cars believed to have been involved.

The male driver sustained serious injuries and is being treated in hospital.

North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, saw the vehicle in the area prior to the collision or anyone with dashcam footage or other info that could help the investigation.”

Anyone with information connected to the crash can email MCIT@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for the major collision investigation team, quoting reference number 1222013414.

