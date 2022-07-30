Spain reports second death from monkeypox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Spain reports second death from monkeypox

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 1.46pm
A man receives a vaccine against Monkeypox from a health professional in Barcelona (Francisco Seco/AP)
Spain has reported a second death in as many days from monkeypox.

The cases reported by the health ministry are believed to be the first confirmed deaths from monkeypox since an outbreak started in the European Union.

The global monkeypox outbreak has seen more than 21,00 cases in nearly 80 countries since May.

There have been 75 suspected deaths in Africa, mostly in Nigeria and DR Congo, where a more lethal form of monkeypox is spreading than in the West. Brazil also reported a death linked to monkeypox on Friday.

On Friday, Spain’s health ministry reported 4,298 people were infected with the virus, making it the leading European country for monkeypox cases.

Of that total, some 3,500 cases were of men who had had sex with other men. Only 64 were women.

The ministry said 120 have needed hospital attention.

Health authorities are administering 5,300 vaccines that Spain received from the joint EU vaccine purchase scheme.

Health workers say that is far fewer than the number needed to cover the at-risk groups.

Monkeypox has been endemic to parts of Africa for decades. Its leap to Europe and North America was linked by experts to two raves in Belgium and Spain.

It spreads mainly through skin-to-skin contact but it can also be transmitted through bed sheets used by someone with monkeypox.

Symptoms include fever, body aches, chills, fatigue and hives. The illness has been relatively mild in many men but people can be contagious for weeks, and the lesions can be extremely painful.

