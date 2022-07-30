Tropical weather to hit UK with ‘muggy’ mixture of 29C heat and rain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

Tropical weather to hit UK with ‘muggy’ mixture of 29C heat and rain

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 3.02pm
Tropical weather will hit the UK (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Tropical weather will hit the UK in the coming days with “muggy” conditions bringing a mixture of 29C heat and rain.

Heavy showers moving in from the Atlantic are set to lash parts of the country over the weekend, while southern and eastern areas will be hot and humid, forecasters say.

Thunderstorms may rumble before temperatures push into the high 20s from Monday.

Met Office forecaster Tom Morgan told the PA news agency: “The main theme over the coming days will be wet weather, in stark contrast to the rest of July.

“Many areas will be very warm and humid with plenty of cloud around, even overnight, with temperatures as high as 20C in the early hours, meaning uncomfortable evenings for sleeping are in store.

“The odd rumble of thunder may be heard in isolated areas, and it’s going to be pretty muggy and humid, typical of conditions seen in tropical countries.

“Temperatures could climb as high as 29C during the day in southern areas, but it’s going to feel uncomfortable and clammy.”

He said “moist” air will push in from the south-west in the Atlantic, where sea temperatures are above average.

Around 30 to 40mm of rain could fall over Monday and Tuesday in northern, central and western areas, but “nothing too disruptive” and “useful for farmers and gardeners”.

Mr Morgan went on to say that it will be a “week of two halves”, with fresher and drier weather from Wednesday.

He added: “The rain will clear and a less messy picture will start to emerge, with conditions calmer and temperatures in the low 20s.”

