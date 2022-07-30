Death toll from Kentucky flooding rises to 25

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Death toll from Kentucky flooding rises to 25

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 4.02pm
A school bus is destroyed after being caught up in the floodwaters (Timothy D. Easley/AP)
It could take weeks to find all the victims of flash flooding that killed at least 25 people in Kentucky when torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia, the state’s governor said.

Andy Beshear said Saturday that the number of victims was likely to rise significantly as a result of record flash flooding over the past days.

“This is an ongoing natural disaster,” Mr Beshear told Fox News.

“We are still in search and rescue mode. Thankfully, the rain has stopped. But it’s going to rain more starting Sunday afternoon.”

Severe Weather Appalachia
Heavy rain pounded Kentucky this week (Dylan Lovan/AP)

Meanwhile, rescue crews continue the struggle to get into hard-hit areas, some of them among the poorest places in America.

Crews have made more than 1,200 rescues from helicopters and boats, the governor said.

The rain let up early Friday after parts of eastern Kentucky received between eight and 10.5 inches over 48 hours. But some waterways were not expected to crest until Saturday.

It’s the latest in a string of catastrophic deluges that have pounded parts of the US this summer, including St Louis earlier this week and again on Friday. Scientists warn climate change is making weather disasters more common.

As rainfall hammered Appalachia this week, water tumbled down hillsides and into valleys and hollows where it swelled creeks and streams coursing through small towns.

The torrent engulfed homes and businesses and trashed vehicles. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes.

Rescue teams backed by the National Guard used helicopters and boats to search for the missing.

Mr Beshear said Friday that at least six children were among the victims and that the total number of lives lost could more than double as rescue teams reach more areas.

President Joe Biden said in a social media post that he spoke Friday to Mr Beshear and offered the federal government’s support. Mr Biden also declared a federal disaster to direct relief money to more than a dozen Kentucky counties.

Mr Beshear predicted that it would take more than a year to fully rebuild.

