Heavy rain and thunderstorms set to lash UK amid tropical muggy weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Heavy rain and thunderstorms set to lash UK amid tropical muggy weather

By Press Association
July 31 2022, 12.04am
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)

Heavy rain and thunderstorms will batter parts of the UK in the coming days amid a spell of tropical and muggy weather.

Showers moving in from the Atlantic will lash southern and eastern areas of the country on Sunday, which will also be hot and humid.

Forecasters say the “tropical” conditions will continue until Wednesday, with temperatures climbing into the high twenties.

Greg Dewhurst, a Met Office forecaster, told the PA news agency: “A changeable picture will emerge over the coming days with it being on the warm and humid side for many.

“Sunday morning is looking cloudy, with outbreaks of rain in parts of Wales and central England, with heavy showers moving in across southern and eastern England, including London, in the afternoon.

“Most of Scotland and Northern Ireland should remain relatively sunny and dry while temperatures will climb as high as 27C in parts of England.

“It will be warm and muggy and there will be plenty of cloud as high pressure builds on Monday, the day starting sunny and dry before turning wet and windy in north-eastern and western parts of the UK.”

Temperatures in London and the South East could then push as high as 29C on Tuesday, before turning sunnier and cooler from the middle of the week.

Mr Dewhurst went on: “There’s going to be a very muggy feel, more so at night, so expect an uncomfortable time sleeping, with temperatures in the late teens.”

He said an area of “tropical maritime air” moving in from the south west will hang over the UK over the coming days.

Another forecaster earlier told PA an “odd rumble of thunder may be heard in isolated areas”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier