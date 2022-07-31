What the papers say – July 31

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What the papers say – July 31

By Press Association
July 31 2022, 5.00am
The newspapers carry policy announcements from Rishi Sunak as he attempts to beat Liz Truss to the Conservative leadership as well as allegations the Prince of Wales accepted a £1 million payment from the family of Osama bin Laden.

The Observer reports the ex-chancellor’s team is being urged to overhaul his general election-style campaign in favour of a grassroots effort as his supporters “despair” over the apparent grip Ms Truss has assumed over the contest to replace Boris Johnson.

The Sunday Express reports on Mr Sunak’s latest policy announcement to “save the high street” by promising to revitalise Britain’s empty shops and stop banks from closing branches and removing cash machines.

The Sunday Telegraph also carries one of his pledges, revealing the Tory hopeful’s plan to introduce a temporary £10 fine for NHS patients who fail to attend a GP or outpatient appointment without providing sufficient notice.

The Sunday Mirror has a different angle to Mr Sunak’s leadership tilt, reporting he is spending thousands building a private pool at his £1.5million home while 18 miles away the local community pool may be forced to close because of soaring energy bills.

The Independent says a Savanta poll shows the majority of voters believe a general election should be called “immediately” after the Tory leadership vote, regardless of the victor.

Elsewhere, The Sunday Times and The Mail On Sunday write Charles accepted a £1m payment from the family of bin Laden – the founder of al-Qaeda who masterminded the September 11 attacks.

Sunday People, meanwhile, has a front page dominated by tonight’s Euro final which could see England ending “56 years of hurt” by winning a major international football tournament for the first time since 1966.

And the Daily Star Sunday says Britain’s “sizzling summer” could last until Halloween.

