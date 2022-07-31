Tony Finau chases second straight win after comeback in Minneapolis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tony Finau chases second straight win after comeback in Minneapolis

By Press Association
July 31 2022, 6.30am
Tony Finau was in prime position to claim his second tour title in just over a week after shooting a third-round 65 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic to move four strokes ahead (Richard Sellers/PA)
Tony Finau was in prime position to claim his second tour title in just over a week after shooting a third-round 65 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic to move four strokes ahead.

The American, who on Sunday came from five behind to win the 3M Open and set the tournament record for the largest final-round comeback in Minneapolis, was tied with playing partner Taylor Pendrith of Canada at 21 under going into the final day in Detroit.

“Taylor’s playing some great golf,” Finau said after play ended on Saturday.

“I can’t say we pulled away from the guys, this is the type of golf course where someone can shoot 8, 9, 10 under, but if we put together a good round tomorrow, might be a two‑man race and I’m looking forward to the challenge again.”

Cameron Young also carded a 65 to finish on 17 under followed one shot back by Germany’s Stephan Jager, with FedEx champion and world number four Patrick Cantlay – the top-ranked player – six off the pace.

Englishmen Matt Wallace and Danny Willett both shot 69s to respectively be 11 and 12 strokes back from the leaders, their countryman Callum Tarren was at seven under with Scotland’s Russell Knox a further stroke back followed by former world number one Luke Donald on two under.

