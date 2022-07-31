‘Manage Britain’s water now or face future of emergency bottled supplies’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Manage Britain’s water now or face future of emergency bottled supplies’

By Press Association
July 31 2022, 8.32am
Infrastructure advisers are calling for a national hosepipe ban and compulsory water metering as the nation braces for drought.

Infrastructure advisers are calling for a national hosepipe ban and compulsory water metering as the nation braces for drought.

The National Infrastructure Committee (NIC) has said water needs to start being managed better across the UK, otherwise the country could face a future of queueing for emergency bottled supplies “from the back of lorries”.

The Government also needs to invest around £20 billion in the nation’s water supply equipment, NIC chairman Sir John Armitt told The Observer.

Low water levels at Holme Styes reservoir in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire, on July 26

“You have to pay for (water), one way or another,” he said.

“That could be investing in new reservoirs or moving water around the country, as well as stopping leaks.”

The committee’s warning – which has been backed by the Rivers Trust – comes as the first hosepipe ban of the year comes into force following the recent heatwave and one of the driest starts to the year on record.

Southern Water is to impose the temporary use ban on its customers in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight from Friday August 5.

This will mean hosepipes cannot be used to water gardens or clean cars, and ornamental ponds and swimming pools must not be filled.



The restriction is the first to be put in place in the region since 2012, with Southern Water saying river flows are down 25% as a result of one of the driest years on record.

A hosepipe ban was also introduced on Friday on the Isle of Man by Manx Utilities.

The Rivers Trust and the Angling Trust echoed the NIC’s calls for more mindful water use across the country as the situation is predicted to become more dire in the years ahead.

Mark Lloyd, from the Rivers Trust, told The Observer: “There needs to be a nationally co-ordinated publicity campaign to reduce water use, and universal water metering.

“Low flows in rivers are disastrous for wildlife and, ultimately, we need to take much more care of this incredibly precious resource.”



Mark Owen, of the Angling Trust, criticised the Government for its lack of planning for extreme weather, telling The Observer: “There is no strategic, coherent, joined-up approach. The reaction is always knee-jerk.

“What happens when we get to this stage – when it is very dry and hot – is that all of a sudden usage shoots up as people fill paddling pools and water their gardens.”

Across the UK it has so far been the driest July since 1984, with an average of 1.5in (37.7mm) of rain, and it is the eighth driest in records stretching back to 1836.

A man walks a dry bank of a tributary to the Dowry Reservoir close to Oldham on July 18

The Met Office said it has not just been a dry July, but figures also show that England has had the driest eight-month period from November 2021 to June 2022 since 1976, when the country struggled with severe drought.

Over that period, just 16.6in (421mm) of rain has fallen across England – less than three-quarters (74%) of the 1991-2020 average of 22.4in (568mm).

This year the temperature reached 38.1C in Santon Downham in Suffolk on July 18 and a record-breaking 40.3C in Coningsby in Lincolnshire on July 19.

South-east England clocked up 24 days of zero average rainfall between June 1 and July 24 this year, Met Office figures show. In the same period in 1976, the region experienced 36 days without rain.

