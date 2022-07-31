Hezbollah airs video of Israeli ships in disputed gas field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

Hezbollah airs video of Israeli ships in disputed gas field

By Press Association
July 31 2022, 10.12am
Lebanon’s Hezbollah has aired drone footage of Israeli ships in a disputed gas field in the Mediterranean Sea (Mohammed Zaatari/AP)
Lebanon’s Hezbollah on Sunday aired drone footage of Israeli ships in a disputed gas field in the Mediterranean Sea, highlighting the tension at the centre of US-mediated maritime border talks between Lebanon and Israel.

The footage was aired as US energy envoy Amos Hochstein was landing in Beirut to mediate ongoing talks between Lebanon and Israel over their sea borders.

Lebanon claims the Karish gas field is disputed territory under ongoing maritime border negotiations, whereas Israel says it lies within its internationally recognised economic waters.

Lebanese caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said in a statement on Friday that Mr Hochstein will inform Lebanon of Israel’s response to his country’s June proposal, adding that he is optimistic about reaching an agreement soon.

There was no immediate response to the video from Israel.

The footage, aired on the Iran-backed party and militia’s Al-Manar television, showed barges from reconnaissance drones over the Karish gas field and their co-ordinates. It ended with footage of a rocket with the words “within range” in Arabic and Hebrew.

Earlier this month, the Israeli military shot down three Hezbollah unarmed drones flying over Karish.

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati criticised Hezbollah, saying the move could pose risks to the country.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said in an interview last week that the militant group can locate and strike Karish and any other Israeli gas fields.

Following his last visit in June, Mr Hochstein told US-funded Al-Hurra television that the Lebanese government took “a very strong step forward” by presenting a more united approach, and anticipated that there could be progress to reach a settlement.

The two countries, which have been officially at war since Israel’s creation in 1948, both claim some 330 square miles (860 sq km) of the Mediterranean Sea.

Lebanon hopes to exploit offshore gas reserves as it grapples with the worst economic crisis in its modern history.

