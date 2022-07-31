New signing Julian Alvarez hopes to offer Man City ‘different solutions’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

New signing Julian Alvarez hopes to offer Man City ‘different solutions’

By Press Association
July 31 2022, 11.48am
Julian Alvarez upstaged fellow Manchester City new signing Erling Haaland in the Community Shield defeat to Liverpool (Joe Giddens/PA)
Julian Alvarez upstaged fellow Manchester City new signing Erling Haaland in the Community Shield defeat to Liverpool (Joe Giddens/PA)

Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez hopes to be able to offer manager Pep Guardiola “different solutions” after upstaging his fellow new signing Erling Haaland in their 3-1 Community Shield defeat to Liverpool.

While City’s much-vaunted £51million arrival from Borussia Dortmund managed just 16 touches in 90 minutes and missed an open goal from six yards late on Alvarez made an instant impact.

By contrast the 22-year-old Argentinian, signed for £14m from River Plate in January but loaned back to the club until this summer, had just two touches in 32 minutes as a second-half substitute but still managed to score to briefly make it 1-1.

Liverpool v Manchester City – FA Community Shield – King Power Stadium
Julian Alvarez (left) celebrates scoring Man City’s equaliser during the 3-1 Community Shield defeat against Liverpool (Joe Giddens/PA Images).

“Obviously, I’m very happy for scoring my first goal with City, but that stays aside because it wasn’t the result we wanted to start the season winning the trophy,” Alvarez, who played both off the right and through the middle with Haaland at the King Power Stadium, told City TV.

“Always I try to give my best in training, I’ve shown I can play different positions at my clubs and with the national team.

“I can offer alternatives to the team with this versatility, I can offer different solutions and I want to give my best to help the team.

“It’s tough, obviously we didn’t want to start this way. We don’t like to lose. We need to keep working.

“It’s going to be a good season to fight for all the trophies and we need to carry on working this way.

“Liverpool have shown in the last years how good they are. They’re a great team with great players. So is City.

“It was a good test to start the season, we played well and played at a good level but we need to keep working to get the results.”

