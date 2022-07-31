The highlights of Euro 2022 in pictures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Euro 2022 draws to a close with England facing Germany in the final at Wembley.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the highlights of the tournament in pictures.

The tournament kicked off at Old Trafford with an opening ceremony event before England faced Austria (Martin Rickett/PA)

Beth Mead scored the first goal of the competition, lobbing goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger as England beat Austria 1-0 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Euro 2022 saw Northern Ireland compete in their first major tournament and Julie Nelson scored their only goal in the 4-1 loss to Norway in Group A (Nigel French/PA)

Netherlands fans arrived in their droves to support their team throughout the tournament (Tim Goode/PA)

After overcoming injury setbacks that saw her miss the 2013 and 2017 editions of the tournament, 31-year-old Alexandra Popp came off the bench to score Germany’s fourth goal against Denmark and was tied with England’s Beth Mead for the Golden Boot heading into the final (Nick Potts/PA)

France’s Grace Geyoro (right) scored a hat-trick as Les Bleus put five past Italy in the first half of their game in Group D (Nick Potts/PA)

Ellen White and Beth Mead celebrated after England hammered Norway 8-0 in the group stages (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Iceland fans packed the stands and performed their famous Viking clap throughout the tournament (Tim Goode/PA)

Esther Gonzalez put Spain ahead in their quarter-final against England (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Georgia Stanway hit a stunning strike to send England into the semi-finals as they came from behind to secure a 2-1 win against Spain (Adam Davy/PA)

Popp celebrates after helping Germany progress to the semi-finals with a 2-0 win against Austria (John Walton/PA)

Linda Sembrant (3) scored a stoppage-time winner in Sweden’s quarter-final against Belgium (Tim Goode/PA)

Jackie Groenen (left) and Aniek Nouwen look dejected after the reigning champions were knocked out at the quarter-final stage by France (Tim Goode/PA)

England’s Alessia Russo scored one of the goals of the tournament with a cheeky backheel in the semi-final against Sweden (Danny Lawson/PA)

Popp’s double against France secured Germany’s place in the Euro 2022 final against England (Nick Potts/PA)