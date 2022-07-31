Lithuanian national charged with murder of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Lithuanian national charged with murder of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte

By Press Association
July 31 2022, 7.36pm
Police at the scene in Boston (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police at the scene in Boston (Joe Giddens/PA)

A Lithuanian man has been charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was found stabbed in the street in Boston, Lincolnshire.

Police said 22-year-old Deividas Skebas, who was arrested on Saturday after a CCTV appeal following the death of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte, will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Lilia died after suffering what is believed to be a stab wound in Fountain Lane, Boston, at about 6.20pm on Thursday.

Boston incident
Lilia was found dead on Thursday (Joe Giddens/PA)

In a statement confirming that Skebas had been charged, Lincolnshire Police said Lilia’s parents are being supported by specially trained officers.

The statement added: “We would urge for their privacy to be respected at this particularly difficult time. Their welfare continues to be a priority for us.

“Following a combination of intelligence and information supplied by members of the public, armed officers made an arrest in the Central Park area of Boston at around 2.45pm on Saturday.

“Lithuanian national Deividas Skebas, 22, of Thorold Street, Boston, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court, on Monday.”

Chief Superintendent Martyn Parker said: “This is a heartbreaking case that has affected many people in Boston, and further afield.

“Our thoughts continue to be with Lilia’s family at this exceptionally difficult time.

“The response to such a devastating incident has involved committing significant resources to the investigation, and engaging with people in Boston who are understandably shocked by Lilia’s death.

“Our officers have been in the town, speaking to the public and listening to their concerns. We’ll continue to maintain a significant presence over the coming days.

“Finally, I’d like to extend my thanks once again to the public and the media, who have provided help in a challenging and fast-moving case. Your support is appreciated by our officers and staff.”

Boston incident
A forensic officer near the scene of the stabbing in Boston (Joe Giddens/PA)

Skebas was detained after four CCTV images were released of a man detectives said they wished to trace.

Police have previously said that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

The CCTV showed a man in the Wormgate and Fountain Lane area of Boston at 6.15pm on Thursday – five minutes before Lilia was found dead.

Lincolnshire Police also said that two people who were arrested earlier this week have now been released with no further action.

Lilia had reportedly been playing with her younger sister on the street just yards from an office where their mother was working at the time.

The girls had a hula-hoop, and a toy pram was left at the scene, according to local people.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier