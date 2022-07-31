Cristiano Ronaldo ‘happy to be back’ after 45-minute Man Utd return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘happy to be back’ after 45-minute Man Utd return

By Press Association
July 31 2022, 10.18pm
Cristiano Ronaldo played 45 minutes for Manchester United in their pre-season friendly with Rayo Vallecano (Dave Thompson/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo insisted he was “happy to be back” playing for Manchester United after he appeared for 45 minutes in the 1-1 friendly draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Ronaldo missed United’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to family reasons amid reports he wants to quit the club, but he reported to the training ground earlier this week to discuss his future with new boss Erik ten Hag.

The 37-year-old played 45 minutes against the La Liga side – his first United appearance since their 4-0 horror defeat at Brighton last season – before being withdrawn at half-time in a pre-planned move.

He later posted on social media a picture of him playing in the game with the caption: “Happy to be back!”

United completed their pre-season preparations with a draw as Ronaldo’s replacement Amad Diallo’s 48th-minute strike was cancelled out by Alvaro Garcia Rivera.

It remains to be seen whether the Portugal international will be involved in United’s Premier League curtain-raiser with Brighton next Sunday.

