Joe Fraser and James Hall get back on the horse as Adam Peaty seeks response

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Joe Fraser and James Hall get back on the horse as Adam Peaty seeks response

By Press Association
August 1 2022, 12.05am
Adam Peaty is racing in the 50m breaststroke on day four (Tim Goode/PA)
Adam Peaty is racing in the 50m breaststroke on day four (Tim Goode/PA)

Joe Fraser and James Hall will look for glory in Monday’s Commonwealth Games pommel final while Adam Peaty searches for a medal improve on his shock fourth place in the 100 metres breaststroke.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what is to come on day four in Birmingham.

Rise from injury

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Three
James Hall won silver in the men’s all round final at Arena Birmingham on day three (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Joe Fraser and James Hall will aim to put their injury issues behind them and add to their medal collection on the first day of apparatus finals at Arena Birmingham. Fraser helped his team to gold despite a fractured foot while Hall settled for all-around silver despite a painful ankle injury. Fraser and Hall go in the men’s pommel final against favourite Rhys McClenaghan of Northern Ireland.

Smith and Davies medal hunt

Sport – 2014 Commonwealth Games – Day Three
Zoe Smith is on the hunt for more medals (Martin Rickett/PA)

Zoe Smith and Sarah Davies will target more weightlifting medals for England. Smith, the champion in Glasgow in 2014, is targeting her fourth, while Davies looks to go one better than the silver medals she earned on Gold Coast four years ago and at the 2021 World Championships.

Peaty goes again

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Two
Adam Peaty swims in the 50 metre breaststroke  (David Davies/PA)

Adam Peaty has little time to recover from his fourth in the 100m breaststroke as he goes again over half the distance in the morning heats and then the semi-final in the evening. Elsewhere, it is Tom Dean v Duncan Scott, part two, in the men’s 100m freestyle final. Scott prevailed at the weekend in the 200m discipline so Dean will have his sights on levelling the score in Birmingham.

Picture of the day

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Three
Scotland’s Sam Hickey and St Lucia’s Kyghan Mortley battle it out (Peter Byrne/PA)

Social media moment

Day three highlights

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Three
Jake Jarman won gold against team-mate James Hall (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Jake Jarman pipped his team-mate Hall to win gold in a dramatic men’s all-around gymnastics final at Arena Birmingham. In the pool, James Wilby clinched gold in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke ahead of the previously unbeatable Peaty.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier