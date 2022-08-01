Man charged with murder of young mother after body is found at country park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged with the murder of a young mother who has not been seen for more than a week, as police found a body in a country park.

Madison Wright, 30, of Basildon in Essex, was wearing a pink top, black trousers and flip flops when she was last seen alive on July 22.

Her car, a black Vauxhall Astra with the registration EU13 JVW, was found four days later on July 26 in Brackendale Avenue in Basildon.

Essex Police arrested a man on Friday, and on Sunday officers charged 36-year-old Gary Bennett with murder.

A Vauxhall Astra owned by Madison Wright who was last seen on July 22 (Essex Police/ PA)

Bennett, of Caister Drive, Pitsea, is due to appear at Southend Magistrates Court on Monday, Essex Police said.

The force said that a body was found at Wat Tyler Country Park in Basildon on Saturday, with the park and a nearby recycling centre closed while officers continue with inquiries.

The body has yet to be formally identified but Ms Wright’s family have been informed of the development and continue to be supported by specialist detectives, police said.

Police want to speak to anyone who has information but has not yet come forward, in particular anyone who saw Ms Wright or her car between 8.30am on July 22 and Tuesday July 26.

The force is also appealing for CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to the incident.

Essex Police has set up a dedicated phone line for people to report information to them on 0207 1267612.

Information can also be reported online at

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020122Q20-PO1

or anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.