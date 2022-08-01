First grain ship leaves Ukrainian port of Odesa

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain has set off from the port of Odesa, Turkey’s defence ministry said on Monday.

The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship, Razoni left the port of Odesa for Lebanon, the ministry said. A statement from the United Nations said the Razoni is carrying more than 26,000 tons of corn.

Data from the Razoni’s Automatic Identification System, a safety tracker for ships at sea, showed the vessel slowly coming out from its berth at Odesa port Monday morning alongside a tug boat.

We welcome the departure of the first vessel from Ukraine's Black Sea ports since Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb 24. The world will be watching for continued implementation of this agreement to feed people around the world with millions of tons of trapped Ukrainian grain. https://t.co/Gjin7Qe2mf — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) August 1, 2022

The ship is expected to reach Istanbul on Tuesday, where it will be inspected, before being allowed to proceed, the ministry said.

The corn will head to Lebanon. A 2020 explosion at its main port in Beirut shattered its capital city and destroyed grain silos there, a part of which collapsed on Sunday following a weeks-long fire.

“Today Ukraine, together with partners, is taking another step towards preventing world hunger,” said Alexander Kubrakov, the Ukrainian minister of infrastructure.

He said it would also help Ukraine.

“Unlocking ports will provide at least one billion dollars (£0.8 billion) in foreign exchange revenue to the economy and an opportunity for the agricultural sector to plan for next year,” Mr Kubrakov said.

The Turkish ministry statement said other ships would also depart Ukraine’s ports through the safe corridors in line with deals signed in Istanbul on July 22, but did not provide further details.

Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry said that 16 more ships, all blocked since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion on February 24, were waiting their turn in the ports of Odesa.

Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements with Turkey and the UN clearing the way for Ukraine — one of the world’s key suppliers — to export 22 million tons of grain and other agricultural goods that have been stuck in Black Sea ports because of Russia’s invasion.

The deals also allow Russia to exports grain and fertilisers.

The United Nations welcomed the development, saying in a statement that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hopes it will be just the first of many commercial ships carry Ukrainian grain abroad and “bring much-needed stability and relief to global food security especially in the most fragile humanitarian contexts”.