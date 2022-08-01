Myanmar leader announces state of emergency extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Myanmar leader announces state of emergency extension

By Press Association
August 1 2022, 10.00am
Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar’s armed forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing (Alexander Zemlianichenko/PA/AP)
Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar’s armed forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing (Alexander Zemlianichenko/PA/AP)

The leader of Myanmar’s military-installed government has announced the extension of its mandate to rule for another six months in preparation for an election it has said will be held next year.

The army seized power on February 1 last year from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

It cited alleged fraud in the November 2020 general election, which Ms Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party had won in a landslide while the military-backed party did poorly.

Independent election observers said they found no evidence of substantive irregularities, and the army takeover was met with widespread non-violent protests around the country.

Netherlands World Court Rohingya
Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won the 2020 general election in Myanmar (Peter Dejong/AP/PA)

Security forces used deadly force to disperse them, prompting armed resistance by the pro-democracy forces. The escalation of violence has since plunged Myanmar into what UN experts have described as a civil war.

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, head of the ruling State Administration Council, said in a speech on Monday that the state of emergency declared after last year’s takeover was extended because time was needed “to continue working to return the country to the path of a peaceful and disciplined multiparty democratic system and to hold multiparty democratic general elections”.

The military originally declared that new polls would be held a year after its takeover, but later said they would take place in 2023.

However, most of the leaders of Suu Kyi’s party have been locked up, and there is a chance the party itself will be dissolved by the pro-military courts.

Min Aung Hlaing said the military had tried its “utmost to discharge (its) responsibilities” since it seized power.

“However, terrorists based inside and outside the country and the people and organisations supporting them are committed to the utter devastation of Myanmar, instead of trying to nurture democracy in Myanmar,” he said.

While some opponents of military rule have employed tactics including assassinations and bombings, the military dubs almost all those opposing it as “terrorists”.

UN experts and rights groups are more critical of government repression, which is reliably reported to include arbitrary arrests and killings, torture and military sweeps that include air attacks and the burning down of entire villages.

“To ensure that there is no unfairness, threats or coercion in the coming election, armed conflicts must cease,” said Min Aung Hlaing.

“To be able to hold the elections, we will accelerate the efforts by our public security system to stabilise the politics and security of the nation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier