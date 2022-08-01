Man in court charged with murder of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man in court charged with murder of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte

By Press Association
August 1 2022, 10.34am Updated: August 1 2022, 12.40pm
Lithuanian national Deividas Skebas, 22, arrives at Lincoln Crown Court charged with the murder of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte, (Joe Giddens/PA)
A man has been remanded into custody by a district judge accused of murdering a nine-year-old girl who was found stabbed in the street.

Deividas Skebas was arrested on Saturday after a CCTV appeal following the death of Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday.

The 22-year-old appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday where he spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during a two-minute hearing.

Boston incident
A prison van arrives outside Lincoln Magistrates Court (Joe Giddens/PA)

Skebas, who was wearing a grey tracksuit, was told by District Judge Peter Deits “the offence you are facing is the most serious offence anyone can face in court”.

Lilia died after suffering what is believed to be a stab wound in Fountain Lane, Boston, at about 6.20pm.

Lincolnshire Police previously said Lilia’s parents are being supported by specially trained officers.

Skebas, a Lithuanian national, was detained after four CCTV images were released of a man detectives said they wished to trace.

Boston incident
Floral tributes left near to the scene in Boston (Joe Giddens/PA)

The CCTV showed a man in the Wormgate and Fountain Lane area of Boston at 6.15pm on Thursday, five minutes before Lilia was found dead.

Police also said two people who were arrested earlier this week have now been released with no further action.

Lilia had reportedly been playing with her younger sister on the street just yards from an office where their mother was working at the time.

The girls had a hula-hoop, and a toy pram was left at the scene, according to local people.

Skebas, of Thorold Street, Boston, will appear at Lincoln Crown Court later on Monday.

