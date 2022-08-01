US speaker Nancy Pelosi meets Singapore’s leaders at start of Asia tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

US speaker Nancy Pelosi meets Singapore’s leaders at start of Asia tour

By Press Association
August 1 2022, 11.12am
In this photo provided by Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, left, and Singapore President Halimah Yacob shake hands at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Pelosi arrived in Singapore early Monday, kicking off her Asian tour as questions swirled over a possible stop in Taiwan that has fueled tension with Beijing. (Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore via AP)
In this photo provided by Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, left, and Singapore President Halimah Yacob shake hands at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Pelosi arrived in Singapore early Monday, kicking off her Asian tour as questions swirled over a possible stop in Taiwan that has fueled tension with Beijing. (Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore via AP)

The speaker of the US House of Representatives has held talks with officials in Singapore at the start of a tour of Asia, as questions swirled over a possible stop in Taiwan that has fuelled tension with China.

Nancy Pelosi met Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, President Halimah Yacob and other cabinet members, Singapore’s Foreign Ministry said.

Mr Lee welcomed a US commitment to strong engagement with the region, and the two sides discussed ways to deepen economic engagement through initiatives such as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, the ministry said in a statement.

Mr Lee and Ms Pelosi also discussed the war in Ukraine, tensions surrounding Taiwan and mainland China, and climate change, it said.

The premier “highlighted the importance of stable US-China relations for regional peace and security”, it added, in an apparent allusion to reports that Ms Pelosi may visit Taiwan.

In a statement over the weekend, she said she will visit Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan to discuss trade, Covid-19, climate change, security and “democratic governance”.

She did not confirm reports that she might visit Taiwan, which is claimed by Beijing as its own territory. Chinese President Xi Jinping warned against meddling in Beijing’s dealings with the island in a phone call last week with US President Joe Biden.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian reiterated the earlier warnings on Monday, saying “there will be serious consequences if she insists on making the visit”.

He did not spell out any specific consequences, but said: “We are fully prepared for any eventuality.

“The People’s Liberation Army will never sit by idly. China will take strong and resolute measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (Ministry of Communications and Information/AP)

Ms Pelosi is scheduled to be in Malaysia on Tuesday. A parliament official said she will call on Malaysian lower house speaker Azhar Azizan Harun.

On Thursday, Ms Pelosi is to meet South Korean National Assembly speaker Kim Jin Pyo in Seoul for talks on security in the Indo-Pacific region, economic co-operation and the climate crisis, Mr Kim’s office said in a statement.

Ms Pelosi’s schedule for Wednesday remains unclear and there are no details on when she will head to Japan.

Beijing sees official American contact with Taiwan as encouragement to make the island’s decades-old de facto independence permanent, a step US leaders say they do not support.

Ms Pelosi, head of one of three branches of the US government, would be the highest-ranking elected American official to visit Taiwan since then-speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997.

The Biden administration has tried to assure Beijing there was no reason to “come to blows” and that if such a visit occurred, it would signal no change in US policy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier