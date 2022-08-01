One in five minutes played at Euro 2022 were by WSL players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

One in five minutes played at Euro 2022 were by WSL players

By Press Association
August 1 2022, 11.44am Updated: August 1 2022, 11.48am
Arsenal’s Beth Mead is one of 52 WSL players to have featured at Euro 2022 (Nick Potts/PA)
Arsenal’s Beth Mead is one of 52 WSL players to have featured at Euro 2022 (Nick Potts/PA)

Players from the Women’s Super League accounted for 21 per cent of minutes played at Euro 2022, PA news agency analysis shows.

The WSL was the top domestic league at the tournament, with players accumulating 13,534 minutes in total, ahead of Germany’s Frauen-Bundesliga (11,760) and Spain’s Primera Division (7,712).

This follows calls for bigger crowds at WSL games, with Euro 2022 having smashed previous attendance records and the final having been played in front of a sell-out audience at Wembley.

(PA graphic)
(PA graphic)

Fifty-two WSL players featured at some point during the tournament, including 15 for England, seven for Norway, and five for Denmark and Sweden.

Only three of the 18 players used by Sarina Wiegman will be plying their trade outside England in 2022-23 – Lucy Bronze at Barcelona, Rachel Daly at Houston Dash and Georgia Stanway at Bayern Munich.

Runners-up Germany were one of just two teams that did not field a WSL player, alongside Portugal.

Arsenal top for minutes among WSL clubs

Chelsea's Aniek Nouwen (left) and Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius
Chelsea pipped Arsenal to the WSL title by a single point last season (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal contributed 11 players and a total of 3,076 minutes at Euro 2022, the most of any English club.

The Gunners’ contingent included two of England’s stars – captain Leah Williamson and Golden Boot winner Beth Mead – plus other leading players such as Vivianne Miedema from the Netherlands and Stina Blackstenius from Sweden.

Reigning WSL champions Chelsea provided nine players, the same as Manchester City, while Manchester United supplied eight.

Although WSL players dominated the tournament overall, Bayern Munich provided the most minutes of any individual club, with 4,399 spread across 14 players.

Barcelona were second on the list with 4,144 minutes, ahead of German champions Wolfsburg (4,006) and Champions League winners Lyon (3,245).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]