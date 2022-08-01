Call for independent mediation to prevent court battles involving brain injuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Call for independent mediation to prevent court battles involving brain injuries

By Press Association
August 1 2022, 11.58am
Baroness Finlay called for an independent inquiry into how brain injury cases are handled (House of Lords/PA)
There should be an independent inquiry into how “very, very difficult” brain injury cases are handled, a palliative care professor has said.

Baroness Finlay said she hopes independent mediators can be used in future as “adversarial conflict doesn’t help anybody”.

She said cases are reaching the courts “too quickly and too early” and an alternative way of managing communication between parties is needed.

The comments come following a lengthy legal battle between the family of Archie Battersbee and medics who argued that his life support should be withdrawn.

The professor of palliative medicine told Times Radio: “I’m hoping that by the end of the summer we’ll have an inquiry into different ways of handling these very, very difficult cases so that there is independent mediation.

“And I say independent because, if it’s supplied by the hospital, or it’s supplied by the parents, one side may feel mistrustful of the other.

“But to be in the situation of adversarial conflict doesn’t help anybody. The parents don’t want to go to court. The doctors don’t want to go to court. The managers don’t want to go to court.”

She added: “My worry is that these cases are going forward to court too quickly and too early, and that we need an alternative way of managing the communication between the doctors and the parents and sometimes others in the family as well.”

Baroness Finlay added: “The difficulty for the parents is, initially, they are in terrible shock. They’re often wanting to deny that there is even brain injury.

“And for them, when there’s brain injury, often their child looks intact. So their face looks as it always did.

“So understanding what has gone in inside the brain and the amount of injury is something that needs to be sensitively explained to parents, and that takes time, because they need time to take in what’s happened and begin to come to terms with it.

“If you go too fast, the parents are just bowled over further and it makes it even more difficult, and then you get into this situation where lawyers get involved, things escalate, and it gets harder and harder to communicate between the doctor and the parents as to what’s happening.”

The Department of Health and Social Care did not respond to questions about any potential inquiry.

But a Government spokesperson said: “We recognise this is an exceptionally difficult time for Archie Battersbee’s family and our thoughts are with them.

“The Government asked the High Court to urgently consider the request from the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.”

