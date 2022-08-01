Lord Trimble’s legacy is peace in Northern Ireland – Beattie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lord Trimble’s legacy is peace in Northern Ireland – Beattie

By Press Association
August 1 2022, 4.40pm
Former Northern Ireland secretary Owen Paterson and UUP leader Doug Beattie (Liam McBurney/PA)
Former Northern Ireland secretary Owen Paterson and UUP leader Doug Beattie (Liam McBurney/PA)

Lord Trimble’s legacy is peace in Northern Ireland, his current successor as Ulster Unionist Party leader has said.

As Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Irish president Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheal Martin gathered for the Belfast Agreement architect’s funeral, Doug Beattie described a man of vision and of courage.

Mr Beattie also urged that Lord Trimble’s final public comments, expressing his concerns at the Northern Ireland Protocol, are listened to and addressed.

He described the funeral at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church as having been a moving ceremony for Lord Trimble’s family to say goodbye to him.

He said Lord Trimble had been a man who took decisions when they were difficult to take, adding: “people are alive today because of them.”

“It is a shame at times that we talk about people like this in death, when it would be so much nicer if we were able to talk about this vision that he had in life,” he said.

“Today there was a moving ceremony for the family to say goodbye because, of all else, David Trimble was a husband, a father, a grandfather and a brother, and we have to remember that human side of him and that frailty in a man that we all have in ourselves.

“The place will be a lesser place for David’s passing.”

David Trimble funeral
Lady Daphne Trimble (left) walks behind the hearse carrying the coffin (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Beattie added that while he is very proud to be the Ulster Unionist Party leader and walk in Lord Trimble’s footsteps, he personally “could never emulate what he achieved”.

“His legacy is easy to quantify, it is peace in Northern Ireland, it is a less divided, less sectarian society,” he said.

“We are sorry for his loss but we will remember his legacy in the many months and years to come.”

Mr Beattie said despite his illness and frailty towards the end of his life, he still had “fire in his eyes and in his belly for politics”.

“He was frail, we know he was frail, we could see he was frail but he was still working hard on the political front,” he said, urging that Lord Trimble’s concerns around the Northern Ireland Protocol are addressed.

“It was the protocol that he took exception to, and people need to listen to him and come up with a solution to deal with the problems that he was talking about, and that is the protocol.

“It was important to him, he will see it as unfinished business but he was right in what he was saying, and people need to stop, reflect and listen, and understand that the protocol does damage and undermine the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

“David saw that as one of the architects of it and it is important that we listen to the words that he was saying before his passing in regards to it.”

