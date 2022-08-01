Tributes paid to ‘beautiful’ and ‘happy’ teenager who died in lake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tributes paid to ‘beautiful’ and ‘happy’ teenager who died in lake

By Press Association
August 1 2022, 7.56pm
Kyron Hibbert died in a lake in Stewartby (Family Handout/PA)
Kyron Hibbert died in a lake in Stewartby (Family Handout/PA)

The family of a teenager who died in a lake have paid tribute to their “beautiful” and “happy” son.

Kyron Hibbert, 13, was playing in a lake with friends in Stewartby, Bedfordshire, at about 6.45pm on Friday when he disappeared under the surface of the water.

Those he was with raised the alarm but his body was recovered in the early hours of Saturday following a search by police.

His mother said: “My son Kyron – a beautiful, happy and healthy boy.

“You were just growing and being independent, but now you are gone so soon.

“We will love and miss you. Until we see you again, my son. God bless you. ”

Bedfordshire Police detective constable Sam Ostley said: “This is a truly tragic case which has had a devastating impact on Kyron’s family and friends.

“It is an awful reminder of just how dangerous swimming in open water can be – through the shock of the cold, or currents or objects which may be under the surface.

“We would urge people to stick to designated swimming areas which are supervised by lifeguards.

“Our thoughts remain with Kyron’s family and we would ask for people to respect their privacy at this difficult time.”

