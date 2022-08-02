Drake postpones show with Lil Wayne after testing positive for Covid-19

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drake said he is “truly devastated” after being forced to postpone a show with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj due to testing positive for Covid-19.

The Canadian rapper apologised for letting fans down and said the show would be rescheduled at the “soonest date possible”.

Young Money Entertainment was founded by rapper Wayne and represents artists including Minaj and Mack Maine.

As well as Drake, the label formerly represented DJ Khalid.

Drake, real name Aubrey Graham, was due to appear for the reunion show, scheduled for Monday at Toronto’s Budweiser stage.

The Canadian rapper apologised for letting fans down (Jordan Curtis Hughes/PA)

“I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked.

“Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all. I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid).”

The Young Money show was part of the October World Weekend.