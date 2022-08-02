George Takei remembers Nichelle Nichols as ‘one in a million’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
George Takei remembers Nichelle Nichols as ‘one in a million’

By Press Association
August 2 2022, 3.44am Updated: August 2 2022, 7.22am
George Takei shares personal stories about lifelong friend Nichelle Nichols (Joe Giddens/PA)
George Takei has shared some lesser known and personal stories about his 60-year friendship with Star Trek co star Nichelle Nichols, describing her as “one in a million”.

The veteran actor, who played Lt Hikaru Sulu alongside Nichols’ Lt Uhura on the USS Enterprise, said he had been “truly moved” by the tributes paid to her.

Nichols died on Saturday in Silver City, south-western New Mexico, at the age of 89.

Takei, 85, responded immediately to the death, saying his “heart was heavy” but promised he would have more to say about the “trailblazer”.

In two lengthy posts on Instagram on Monday, he recounted Nichols’ involvement at key moments in his life, including his marriage to husband Brad Takei and the death of his father.

“Much has been said about what a trailblazer and role model Nichelle was for so many young Black women, who saw in her hope and promise for their own future,” he said.

“I wanted to take a moment to share some stories about Nichelle that aren’t as well known, and which highlight her lively spirit, her incredible kindness, and her warm generosity.”

Takei said he would “never forget” their first meeting and that Nicols had been “stunningly beautiful” with her natural “Afro” hair, which was “proud and glorious”.

He said during his activism work in the 1970s, Nichols had often featured as a performer for fundraising dinners and campaigns, and had made a point to be at “every important milestone of mine”.

“When my husband Brad and I got married, we asked Walter Koenig, who played ensign Chekov on the show, to be our best man at the wedding,” he wrote.

“We asked Nichelle to be our matron of honor. In her characteristic fashion, Nichelle declared, ‘I am not a matron! If Walter can be best man, why can’t I be best lady?’

“Noting that Walter’s ‘best man’ title implied the awkward title of ‘best woman,’ she was determined to be known as the ‘best lady’ to the guests. I told her, ‘Of course you are.’”

He continued: “When my father passed away, Nichelle came to the funeral and she saw many Japanese Americans with envelopes.

“She was always a curious soul, so she asked me, ‘George, what are they bringing to the funeral?’

“I said it was friends and relatives making financial contributions to support the funeral costs. Nichelle had never heard of the Japanese tradition called koden.

“A few days later, an envelope arrived in the mail from her. Inside was a check for 500 dollars, a very generous koden.”

He concluded: “So while fans will miss and honor the famous actress who opened so many paths with her presence on the screen, I will also miss the dear friend who always let you know she was there to support you, to love you, and to go through this strange and wonderful life alongside you.

“Nichelle Nichols, you were one in a million in so many, many ways.”

