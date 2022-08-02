Laurel and Hardy statues recovered nearly a year after theft

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Laurel and Hardy statues recovered nearly a year after theft

By Press Association
August 2 2022, 8.02am
Sergeant Richard Ruane and PCSO Natalie Parrott with the Laurel and Hardy statues (Lesley Haylett/PA)
Sergeant Richard Ruane and PCSO Natalie Parrott with the Laurel and Hardy statues (Lesley Haylett/PA)

A pair of life-sized Laurel and Hardy statues have been found nearly a year after they were stolen.

Lesley Haylett, 62, and her partner Peter Elliott, 72, were left devastated after the 6ft figures were taken from outside their home in Romford, London, for a fourth time last July.

Mr Elliott, who was given the statues as a gift by Ms Haylett more than 40 years ago, was in hospital receiving a bone marrow transplant at the time they were stolen.

Laurel and Hardy found
The 6ft fibreglass Laurel and Hardy statues were missing for nearly a year from a home in Romford and were found by police on July 15 (Lesley Haylett/PA)

Ms Haylett said Laurel and Hardy were found by police on July 15 in a garage – nearly exactly a year after they disappeared – but she was not told by officers exactly where they were recovered.

She told the PA news agency: “I just couldn’t believe it when the police told me they’d found them, especially as they went missing the day Pete went in for a bone marrow transplant.

“It was a pure fluke that the police found them. They were carrying out a search when they found them under some blue tarpaulin in a lock-up garage.

“They told me that one of the officers, Pc Jo McCarthy, recognised them and said, ‘That’s Laurel and Hardy, they’ve been stolen’.”

As part of the campaign to find the statues, business owner Dean Floyd had offered a £5,000 reward – which he then increased to £10,000 – to try to encourage someone to come forward.

Ms Haylett said: “Pete couldn’t believe it when I told him they had been found – he was really, really pleased.

“We really thought they’d gone. Especially when Dean upped his reward to £10,000 and no-one came forward. It’s a lot of money and I really thought someone would ring up and say ‘Oh, my mate’s got them in his garage.’

“So Pete is over the moon, he really is. He couldn’t believe they were back. I can’t believe they’re back.”

Ms Haylett added she was really grateful to the police, especially Pc McCarthy, for finding them.

The fibreglass statues have been stolen numerous times over the years and were last returned in 2018 after being taken three years earlier in 2015.

Ms Haylett said the statues are well-known in the area as they have been part of an elaborate Christmas display the pair have organised annually in aid of charity for the past 36 years.

She added that Laurel and Hardy will return to their rightful place in the display this Christmas after being missing from last year’s.

Film – When Comedy Was King – Laurel and Hardy
Comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy (PA)

Mr Floyd, who offered the reward on behalf of his construction company Chigwell Group, said: “I am absolutely over the moon that the Laurel and Hardy statues have now been returned to their rightful owners.

“When I was told of the theft I acted immediately to offer a £10,000 reward for their safe return, but when no information came forward, like many others feared they’d never be seen again.

“So we were as surprised and delighted as everyone else to hear that the boys had been found and will soon be back on display and again play a central part in some of the local community fundraising activities.”

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police said: “The statues were recovered as part of a search in relation to a separate police investigation. We are delighted that we’ve been able to reunite Laurel and Hardy with their owner.”

Comedy duo Laurel and Hardy were known for slapstick comedy short films from the 1920s to the 1940s.

