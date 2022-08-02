India announces 100 million-dollar credit line to the Maldives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
India announces 100 million-dollar credit line to the Maldives

By Press Association
August 2 2022, 12.02pm
Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (AP)
India will extend a 100 million dollar (£81 million) line of credit to the Maldives to support development projects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, after holding talks with his counterpart, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

Mr Solih arrived in India on Monday for a four-day visit.

The two countries signed six agreements to boost cooperation in several areas, including disaster management, cyber security and affordable housing.

The two leaders also marked the start of construction on the Greater Male Connectivity Project, a 4.2-mile long bridge and causeway funded by India that will connect the nation’s capital, Male, to three other islands.

Both stressed the importance of close ties between their two countries as essential for peace and stability in the region.

“There has been renewed vigour in the friendly ties between India and Maldives. Our closeness has increased,” Mr Modi said, adding that despite challenges sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic, cooperation between the two countries has strengthened.

Mr Solih said the two leaders discussed terrorism and the need to “enhance maritime safety and security in the Indian Ocean region”.

Neither mentioned China, but Mr Solih’s election in 2018 marked a shift from his predecessor, Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom, who developed close ties with Beijing in an area India considers as its backyard.

India has been concerned by Mr Yameen’s leaning towards China, which has sought to gain more influence in the Indian Ocean. The former president had pledged support for China’s Belt and Road Initiative, with the country investing in many infrastructure projects in the Maldives.

“The Maldives will always remain a true friend of India,” Mr Solih said on Tuesday, adding that the relationship between the two will be “of the highest priority”.

His visit follows an announcement that he will run for re-election in 2023.

Since coming to power, the Maldivian president has touted his government’s “India-first policy” and has pledged full support toward deepening ties with New Delhi.

