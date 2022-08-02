Stephen King set to testify in books merger trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Stephen King set to testify in books merger trial

By Press Association
August 2 2022, 12.36pm Updated: August 2 2022, 3.36pm
Author Stephen King arrives at federal court (AP)
Author Stephen King arrives at federal court (AP)

Renowned author Stephen King is set to give evidence at a competition trial over the proposed merger of two publishing giants.

King is scheduled to be a witness for the US justice department in Washington, DC, as it bids to block the proposed merger of two of the world’s biggest publishers: number one US publisher Penguin Random House and the fourth-largest, Simon & Schuster.

The writer has expressed displeasure with the deal, even though he is likely to benefit: the author has been published by Simon & Schuster for years.

Stephen King arrives at court
A man asks for an autograph as Stephen King arrives at federal court in Washington, DC (AP)

But King, one of the world’s best-selling authors for decades, worries the merger would hurt smaller companies. Some of King’s own former publishers were acquired by larger ones.

The author of Carrie, The Shining and many other huge bestsellers which also became hit movies, King has willingly placed himself in opposition to Simon & Schuster, his long-standing publisher.

He was not chosen by the US government just for his fame, but for his public criticism of the 2.2 billion dollar (£1.7 billion) deal announced in late 2021, joining two of the world’s biggest publishers into what rival CEO Michael Pietsch of Hachette Book Group has called a “gigantically prominent” entity.

“The more the publishers consolidate, the harder it is for indie publishers to survive,” King tweeted last year.

One of the few widely recognisable authors, King is expected to take the witness stand on the second day of a US federal antitrust trial anticipated last two to three weeks.

He may not have the business knowledge of Mr Pietsch, the DoJ’s first witness, but he has been a published novelist for nearly 50 years and knows well how much the industry has changed.

Stephen King
The US government is seeking to block the biggest US book publisher from absorbing rival Simon & Schuster (Invision/AP, File)

Carrie, for instance, was published by Doubleday, which in 2009 merged with Knopf Publishing Group and now is part of Penguin Random House.

Another former King publisher, Viking Press, was a Penguin imprint that joined Penguin Random House when Penguin and Random House merged in 2013.

King’s affinity for smaller publishers is personal. Even while continuing to publish with the Simon & Schuster imprint Scribner, he has written thrillers for the independent Hard Case Crime.

Years ago, the publisher asked him to contribute a blurb, but King instead offered to write a novel for them, The Colorado Kid, released in 2005.

“Inside I was turning cartwheels,” Hard Case co-founder Charles Ardai would remember thinking when King contacted him.

King himself would likely benefit from the Penguin Random House-Simon & Schuster deal, but he has a history of favouring other priorities beyond his material well-being.

Stephen King
King has expressed displeasure over the potential deal, even though he is likely to benefit from it (AP)

He has long been a critic of tax cuts for the rich, even as “the rich” surely includes Stephen King, and has openly called for the government to raise his taxes.

“In America, we should all have to pay our fair share,” he wrote for The Daily Beast in 2012.

On Monday, attorneys for the two sides offered contrasting views of the book industry. Government attorney John Read invoked a dangerously narrow market, ruled tightly by the Big Five – Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster, HarperCollins Publishing, Macmillan and Hachette – with little chance for smaller or start-up publishers to break through.

Lawyer Daniel Petrocelli argued for the defence that the industry was actually diverse, profitable and open to newcomers.

Publishing means not just the Big Five, but also such medium-size companies as WW Norton & Co and Grove Atlantic.

The merger, he contended, would in no way upend the ambitions so many hold for literary success.

“Every book starts out as an anticipated bestseller in the gleam of an author’s or an editor’s eye,” he said.

