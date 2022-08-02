Appeal after girls aged 13 and 16 injured in drive-by shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Appeal after girls aged 13 and 16 injured in drive-by shooting

By Press Association
August 2 2022, 12.56pm
The attack took place in the Moss Side area of Manchester on Friday at about 10.30pm (Alamy/PA)
The attack took place in the Moss Side area of Manchester on Friday at about 10.30pm (Alamy/PA)

Two teenage girls were injured in a shooting outside a family gathering to mark the anniversary of a pensioner’s death, police have said.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) appealed for the public’s help to track down those responsible for the attack in the Moss Side area of the city on Friday at about 10.30pm.

The police originally reported a 16-year-old girl was injured in the shooting, but on Tuesday the force said a second girl aged 13 was also hurt.

Detective Superintendent Chris Downey said: “There was a gathering at an address where family were coming together to celebrate a loved one who passed away.

“Unfortunately there was a vehicle in the area that seemed to have a number of males on board. It’s a black or dark-coloured SUV that has been seen going around and around the address for some time.

“From within this vehicle a firearm was produced and discharged at a group of people outside this address.

“Thankfully we didn’t have any murders or very serious injuries but we did have two young victims.

“Two young girls, 16 and 13, were involved in this incident and were hit by pellets from the shot.

“I’m sure everyone can imagine how concerning this is and from my point of view I think we’re incredibly lucky that we didn’t have two murders on that evening.”

Police were made aware two days after the incident that the 13-year-old had suffered minor injuries, Det Supt Downey said.

He said both girls received hospital treatment.

“One of them who was hit by pellets, that will be a long road to recovery and thankfully it’s not life changing,” he said.

“I can only imagine the trauma a 16 and 13-year-old will be going through. I think the physical injuries are probably secondary to the trauma or the mental injuries.”

Det Supt Downey confirmed the gathering in Quinney Crescent was being held to mark the one-year anniversary of the death of Joan Spence, a 70-year-old woman who died in a road traffic collision.

He said: “It was a totally innocent family gathering.”

But Det Supt Downey said police believed the address was specifically targeted as the vehicle had been seen around it on a number of occasions.

He appealed for anyone who was in the vicinity on the evening and saw or heard anything suspicious, or had seen a dark-coloured SUV abandoned since, to contact police.

Det Supt Downey also called for anyone who attended the gathering but had not yet spoken to police to come forward.

To contact police call 0161 856 4382, quoting incident 3388 of 29/07/2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Links will also be posted to GMP’s social media accounts to allow people to share information.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier