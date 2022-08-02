‘Significant development’ in Claire Holland murder case after suspect rearrested

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

‘Significant development’ in Claire Holland murder case after suspect rearrested

By Press Association
August 2 2022, 2.32pm Updated: August 2 2022, 3.54pm
A man has been re-arrested on suspicion of murdering Claire Holland, who has not been seen since her disappearance in 2012 (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
A man has been re-arrested on suspicion of murdering Claire Holland, who has not been seen since her disappearance in 2012 (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

A 40-year-old man has been re-arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who disappeared in Bristol a decade ago.

Claire Holland, from Lawrence Weston in north west Bristol, was last seen leaving city-centre pub Seamus O’Donnell’s at 11.15pm on June 6 2012, the day after the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee weekend.

The 32-year-old was reported missing a few days later, and has not been seen or heard from since despite several mass searches and appeals for information.

On Tuesday, Avon and Somerset Police hailed a “significant development” in the case, announcing it had rearrested a key suspect on suspicion of murder.

The man was last arrested in March of this year, and had previously been held in 2019.

He is currently being held in police custody, Avon and Somerset Police said.

In addition, investigators are currently searching a pub in Clifton in north Bristol following “specific new information”.

Claire Holland probe pub search
Police officers investigating the disappearance of Claire Holland carry out a search at the Barrow House pub (Ben Birchall/PA)

Detective Superintendent Darren Hannant said: “Today’s operational activity marks a significant development in our investigation into Claire’s disappearance, which we continue to treat as suspicious.

“We’ve entered a new phase in our inquiries and from today we’ll be carrying out a forensic-led search of a public house in Gordon Road, Clifton, due to specific new information we’ve received.

“It’s important to reiterate this search activity has no connection with the current or previous owners of the venue.

“The searches at the pub may take several days to complete and officers from the neighbourhood policing team will be carrying out additional reassurance patrols in the area to answer any worries or concerns residents may have.

“Through our specialist family liaison officers, we’re keeping Claire’s family fully informed, as well as continuing to provide them with any help or support they need.

“In addition, we’re urging anyone with information on Claire’s disappearance, no matter how significant it may seem, to come forward and speak to us now.

“Use this opportunity to tell us what you know.”

Anyone with any information by searching for the police’s major incident public reporting site and clicking on Avon and Somerset Police’s page.

Alternatively witnesses can contact the police on 101 quoting reference number 5219172645, or via anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]