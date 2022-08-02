Death of soldier who collapsed during week of heatwave is under investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Death of soldier who collapsed during week of heatwave is under investigation

By Press Association
August 2 2022, 3.26pm Updated: August 2 2022, 4.32pm
Boots line up in the ranks (Ben Birchall/PA)
The death of a serving soldier who collapsed during the week of a record-breaking heatwave is being investigated.

Sapper Connor Morrison, who was stationed at Woodbridge in Suffolk, was reported to have suffered breathing difficulties on July 21, with the ambulance service called to Rock Barracks in Sutton Heath.

An air ambulance, land ambulance and ambulance officer vehicle attended and Sapper Morrison was taken to Ipswich Hospital by land ambulance.

The soldier, of 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment, died two days later on July 23.

Earlier that week, on July 19, a new UK record high temperature of 40.3C was recorded in Coningsby, Lincolnshire.

Sapper Morrison’s death is being investigated by the Defence Safety Authority alongside Suffolk Police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

An Army spokesperson said: “It is with sadness that we confirm the death of Sapper Connor Morrison of 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment on July 23 2022.

Memorial unveiled
The war memorial at Rock Barracks, Woodbridge, Suffolk (Chris Radburn/PA)

“Our thoughts are with Sapper Morrison’s family and friends at this difficult time, and we ask that their privacy is respected.

“As his death is being investigated it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

A Suffolk Police spokesperson said: “We received a report from the ambulance service on July 21 reporting a male had collapsed in the Sutton area near to Woodbridge.”

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: “An ambulance, ambulance officer vehicle and East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to Rock Barracks, Sutton Heath, on July 21 following reports of a man with breathing problems.

“He was transported to Ipswich Hospital by ground ambulance, attended by air ambulance crew.”

An HSE spokesperson said: “The HSE is aware of the incident and making inquiries.”

An inquest into Sapper Morrison’s death is due to be held at a later date.

West Lowland Battalion Army Cadet Force, based in the south west of Scotland, wrote on Facebook that it was “saddened” to hear of the death of “former Balaklava Cadet CSM Connor Morrison”.

“Connor was a well liked and respected young man who had been member of our Erskine detachment for five years, leaving in 2020,” the post said.

“He touched the lives of many of our adult instructors and cadets during his time in the ACF, and will be remembered by many as a charismatic and enthusiastic young man.

“He will be sorely missed.

“Our condolences are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

