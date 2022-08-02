Lewis Hamilton takes stake in Denver Broncos after joining ownership group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lewis Hamilton takes stake in Denver Broncos after joining ownership group

By Press Association
August 2 2022, 4.00pm Updated: August 2 2022, 4.26pm
Seven-times Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has taken a stake in the Denver Broncos (David Davies/PA)
Seven-times Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has taken a stake in the Denver Broncos (David Davies/PA)

British Formula 1 great Lewis Hamilton has taken a stake in NFL club Denver Broncos after joining its new ownership group.

The seven-times world champion has teamed up with the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group, which took over the Broncos in a reported $4.65billion – around £3.81billion – swoop in June.

A statement from Rob Walton, heir to the Walmart fortune, said: “We’re delighted to welcome seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group.

“He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport.

“With over 100 race wins, Lewis is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time. His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organization.”

The ownership group led by Walton includes his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, Greg Penner.

It was boosted last month by the addition of former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, who served under President George W. Bush from 2005 until 2009.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the Turkish Grand Prix to secure his seventh world championship
Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the Turkish Grand Prix to secure his seventh world championship (PA Wire)

Stevenage-born Hamilton, 37, made his name in kart racing before working his way through the ranks to Formula 1 for his debut season in 2007.

He won his first world title just a year later and collected his record-equalling seventh in 2020, only being denied an eighth in dramatic and controversial fashion by Max Verstappen on the final day of last season.

The Denver Broncos are three-time Super Bowl winners with their last success coming in 2015.

