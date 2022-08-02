Woman condemns water firm after getting gastroenteritis following sewage release

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Woman condemns water firm after getting gastroenteritis following sewage release

By Press Association
August 2 2022, 5.18pm
(Handout/PA)
(Handout/PA)

A couple have criticised a water company for releasing sewage into the sea 24 hours before they went for a swim, leading to them contracting gastroenteritis.

Georgia Hearn, from Gateshead, was visiting Kent with her partner Chris and dog Sully, and they went swimming and paddleboarding in the sea at Herne Bay on Monday.

On Tuesday the three of them were struck down by a serious case of gastroenteritis, and Miss Hearn says it ruined their holiday.

Miss Hearn complained to Southern Water about the incident and a spokesperson replied on Twitter to “apologise for the inconvenience”.

She tweeted: “I mean I’m completely disgusted at Southern Water’s response and utterly appalled about the lack of warning to tourists regarding sewage being dumped in the sea.

“If I had known I would have never have got into the sea – it’s not just myself who is poorly. It is also my partner and our dog too.

“It unfortunately has ruined our last day visiting the south coast. I’m extremely angry and frustrated about the lack of concern for public safety from Southern Water.

“There is absolutely no warning for locals or tourists about the potential risks you face by entering sea filled with raw sewage! I mean how are the water companies even allowed to dump raw sewage into the sea?

“Something has to change! It’s completely unacceptable.”

The Southern Water spokesperson who replied to Miss Hearn’s tweet said the company’s Beachbuoy app gives almost real-time updates about wastewater releases.

SOS Whitstable, a campaign group dedicated to holding Southern Water to account for its wastewater releases, asked: “Why are water companies not legally responsible for making people ill?”

Southern Water was fined a record £90 million by the Environment Agency last year after pleading guilty to thousands of illegal sewage discharges. It is not yet known whether the sewage discharge that caused Miss Hearn’s illness was permissible.

Southern Water has been contacted for comment.

