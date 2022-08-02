Jake Jarman sweeps the board but cramp counts out Cyrille Tchatchet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Jake Jarman sweeps the board but cramp counts out Cyrille Tchatchet

By Press Association
August 2 2022, 6.50pm
Jake Jarman soared to four gold medals in Birmingham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Jake Jarman soared to four gold medals in Birmingham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Jake Jarman reigned supreme in the men’s gymnastics competition in the Commonwealth Games as he finished with four gold medals, but Cyrille Tchatchet’s weightlifting fairytale reached a painful end.

Here, the PA news agency reflects on Tuesday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights on day six:

Jake’s clean sweep

Jake Jarman completed an extraordinary clean sweep in the men’s gymnastics competition by claiming his fourth and final gold medal of the Games in the men’s vault final.

Team-mate Joe Fraser had to settle for three golds after winning the parallel bars but falling off the horizontal bar. Alice Kinsella’s floor title ensured England would end up with 10 of the 14 artistic gymnastics gold medals on offer.

Cyrille’s dream over

Cyrille Tchatchet falls to the mat after his final attempt
Cyrille Tchatchet was defeated by injury (Peter Byrne/PA)

Cyrille Tchatchet’s dream of capping his remarkable story with a Commonwealth medal for England was dashed when he cramped midway through the men’s 96kg weightlifting competition.

Tchatchet managed to snatch 158kg to leave him in the silver medal position at the halfway stage but he collapsed after his first clean and jerk and two more failures prevented him registering a final total.

Daryl delight

Daryll Neita
Daryll Neita qualified impressively (Isaac Parkin/PA)

England’s Daryll Neita set down a marker the women’s 100m by clocking 11.02 seconds in her heat.

Neita, the British number one in the absence through injury of Dina Asher-Smith, will run again in Wednesday’s semi-final ahead of an expected final showdown with Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica.

Social media moment

Pic of the day

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Five
Samoa’s Don Opeloge celebrates winning the men’s weightlifting competition (Peter Byrne/PA)

Day six highlights

Emily’s gold bid

Emily Campbell shot to fame when she won a silver medal in the women’s weightlifting 87kg+ category at the Tokyo Olympics. The Nottingham 28-year-old, who won bronze on the Gold Coast four years ago and is also the reigning European champion, is favourite to snatch a gold medal on her home stage and continue England’s successful run in the competition.

Will Evie come up Short?

Evie Richards would love to put a year of injury and illness behind her by upgrading the mountain bike silver she won in 2018 to a gold medal, but said she must be realistic after months of back problems and a recent bout of Covid – potentially opening the door for Scotland’s Isla Short. New Zealand’s defending champion Sam Gaze is favourite in the men’s race.

KJT conclusion

Defending heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson aims to retain her title as the two-day event comes to a close but is likely to be pushed by England team-mate Holly Mills. Neita and Thompson-Herah’s anticipated battle in the 100m final is one of the most intriguing face-offs of the Games.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier