Jake Jarman sweeps the board but cramp counts out Cyrille Tchatchet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jake Jarman reigned supreme in the men’s gymnastics competition in the Commonwealth Games as he finished with four gold medals, but Cyrille Tchatchet’s weightlifting fairytale reached a painful end.

Here, the PA news agency reflects on Tuesday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights on day six:

Jake’s clean sweep

A clean sweep 🧹 At only 20 years old Jake Jarman is now a fourth time Commonwealth Games champion 🤯 👏 🥇 #BringitHome pic.twitter.com/VJKkdHcDE9 — Team England (@TeamEngland) August 2, 2022

Jake Jarman completed an extraordinary clean sweep in the men’s gymnastics competition by claiming his fourth and final gold medal of the Games in the men’s vault final.

Team-mate Joe Fraser had to settle for three golds after winning the parallel bars but falling off the horizontal bar. Alice Kinsella’s floor title ensured England would end up with 10 of the 14 artistic gymnastics gold medals on offer.

Cyrille’s dream over

Cyrille Tchatchet was defeated by injury (Peter Byrne/PA)

Cyrille Tchatchet’s dream of capping his remarkable story with a Commonwealth medal for England was dashed when he cramped midway through the men’s 96kg weightlifting competition.

Tchatchet managed to snatch 158kg to leave him in the silver medal position at the halfway stage but he collapsed after his first clean and jerk and two more failures prevented him registering a final total.

Daryl delight

Daryll Neita qualified impressively (Isaac Parkin/PA)

England’s Daryll Neita set down a marker the women’s 100m by clocking 11.02 seconds in her heat.

Neita, the British number one in the absence through injury of Dina Asher-Smith, will run again in Wednesday’s semi-final ahead of an expected final showdown with Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica.

Social media moment

Pic of the day

Samoa’s Don Opeloge celebrates winning the men’s weightlifting competition (Peter Byrne/PA)

Day six highlights

Emily’s gold bid

Emily Campbell shot to fame when she won a silver medal in the women’s weightlifting 87kg+ category at the Tokyo Olympics. The Nottingham 28-year-old, who won bronze on the Gold Coast four years ago and is also the reigning European champion, is favourite to snatch a gold medal on her home stage and continue England’s successful run in the competition.

Will Evie come up Short?

Evie Richards would love to put a year of injury and illness behind her by upgrading the mountain bike silver she won in 2018 to a gold medal, but said she must be realistic after months of back problems and a recent bout of Covid – potentially opening the door for Scotland’s Isla Short. New Zealand’s defending champion Sam Gaze is favourite in the men’s race.

KJT conclusion

Defending heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson aims to retain her title as the two-day event comes to a close but is likely to be pushed by England team-mate Holly Mills. Neita and Thompson-Herah’s anticipated battle in the 100m final is one of the most intriguing face-offs of the Games.