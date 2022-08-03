Older men suffer raised blood pressure after being scammed – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Older men suffer raised blood pressure after being scammed – study

By Press Association
August 3 2022, 9.42am
Men can suffer raised blood pressure after being victims of fraud (Joe Giddens/PA)
Men who fall victim to fraudulent schemes are more likely to suffer high blood pressure afterwards, a new study suggests.

Those who are affected by scams, financial exploitation and fraud appear to have higher blood pressure in the aftermath.

But this only appeared to occur among men and not women.

Researchers said there are “important public health consequences” to fraud.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, saw researchers examine data on 1,200 older adults taking part in a clinical study of ageing.

Participants, who had an average age of 81, were followed up for an average of 11 years.

During the follow-up appointments, participants were asked about fraud victimisation and had their blood pressure measurements taken.

Men showed elevations in blood pressure after fraud but women did not.

Researchers said that if these elevations are “compounded over time” this could lead to poor health.

“These findings show that fraud victimisation has important public health consequences and underscore the need for efforts to prevent exploitation,” said lead author Dr Melissa Lamar, from the Rush University Medical Centre in Chicago.

The authors wrote: “Results suggest an important link between fraud victimisation and blood pressure, particularly among men.

“Older men showed significant elevations in blood pressure after incident fraud that, compounded over time, may portend other adverse health outcomes.”

If left untreated, high blood pressure can increase a person’s risk of serious problems such as heart attacks and strokes.

It is estimated that around a third of adults in the UK have high blood pressure though many do not realise it.

The only way of knowing whether or not you have high blood pressure is to take a blood pressure test, which can be done at doctors’ surgeries, pharmacies, in some workplaces or with an at-home monitor.

