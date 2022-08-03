Tinder chief executive Renate Nyborg leaves the dating app

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

Tinder chief executive Renate Nyborg leaves the dating app

By Press Association
August 3 2022, 9.42am
The Tinder app in use on a Samsung smartphone.
The Tinder app in use on a Samsung smartphone.

Tinder chief executive Renate Nyborg has left the dating app less than a year after taking over as boss of the platform.

Her departure was announced as part of a management reshuffle at the firm, its parent company, Match Group, said.

The dating app’s plans to get into new technology, including virtual currency and other virtual goods, are also being reviewed as part of the shake-up, Match Group chief executive Bernard Kim said.

Mr Kim also confirmed he would take up Ms Nyborg’s role while Tinder looks for a new permanent chief executive.

Ms Nyborg had been appointed Tinder’s first female chief executive in September last year.

“Today we’re announcing the departure of Tinder CEO Renate Nyborg, and I have made some changes to the management team and structure that I am confident will help deliver Tinder’s full potential,” he said in a letter to shareholders.

“While we search for a permanent Tinder CEO, I will oversee a newly formed team of executives who will manage day-to-day operations and will ensure the Tinder organisation is well coordinated, ships great new features at increased velocity and delivers on Tinder’s promise.

“I’ll be fully embedded within the team at our main Tinder office in LA to oversee business progress until the search is complete.”

In a post to her LinkedIn page, Ms Nyborg said she had “loved every moment of the last 2 years, working with an I.N.C.R.E.D.I.B.L.E. team on the magic of human connection”.

Her departure also comes as Match reported quarterly financial results that were below analyst expectations.

The company posted revenue for its second quarter of 795 million dollars (£652 million), up 12% on the same period last year but below Wall Street estimates of just over 804 million dollars (£659 million).

Mr Kim said the ongoing impact of the pandemic had influenced the results.

“Although the overall market opportunity remains substantial, the current environment is presenting some unique trends related to consumer behaviour,” he said.

“While people have generally moved past lockdowns and entered a more normal way of life, their willingness to try online dating products for the first time hasn’t yet returned to pre-pandemic levels. We are still seeing higher engagement from pre-existing users compared to before the pandemic.

“In order to see new user growth return to pre-pandemic levels, I will be challenging the teams to make bigger strides in product innovation to drive more first time adoption of our products.”

