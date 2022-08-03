Avast’s £6bn cybersecurity merger given provisional approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Avast’s £6bn cybersecurity merger given provisional approval

By Press Association
August 3 2022, 9.42am
The £6 billion merger between British cybersecurity company Avast and US rival NortonLifeLock has been provisionally given the green light by the UK competition watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it does not believe the tie-up raises competition concerns in the UK following an in-depth merger launched in March.

The CMA said while concerns were first raised in its initial probe, more detailed analysis of the deal found that the merging businesses face “significant competition” from the likes of main rival McAfee and a range of other smaller suppliers.

It added that security applications provided by Microsoft – the owner of the Windows operating system – have become increasingly important alternatives for consumers, with the group now improving its free built-in security app so that protection “is as good as many of the products offered by specialist suppliers”.

Recently launched apps by Microsoft also see its cyber safety offering more closely match those of the merging businesses, according to the CMA.

The CMA has set a deadline of August 24 for responses to its provisional decision, with a final report due by September 8.

Kirstin Baker, chair of the CMA inquiry group, said: “Millions of people across the UK rely on cyber safety services to keep them safe online.

“After gathering further information from the companies involved and other industry players, we are currently satisfied that this deal won’t worsen the options available to consumers.

“As such, we have provisionally concluded that the deal can go ahead.”

NortonLifeLock said it welcomed the initial decision, and “intends to continue to work with the CMA and with Avast to enable the CMA’s final report to be issued as soon as practicable”.

It hopes to be able to complete the deal by September 12.

The merger was first announced in August last year, pending approvals from regulators.

It was supposed to be completed in March but has been held up by investigations in the UK and Spain.

NortonLifeLock and Avast both offer cyber safety software to consumers under a variety of different brands.

Products include antivirus software, also known as endpoint security software, privacy software, such as VPNs, and identity protection software.

