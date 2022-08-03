‘Confession cakes’ created by Great British Bake Off finalist to be given away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Confession cakes’ created by Great British Bake Off finalist to be given away

By Press Association
August 3 2022, 9.43am Updated: August 3 2022, 9.56am
GBBO star Crystelle Pereira opens Maltesers ‘Honesty Baked In’ bakery offering confession cakes that encourage people to feed their dark side (Maltesers/PA)
A pop-up bakery is set to give away free cakes to the public with a cheeky twist.

Dark Maltesers is to take over the Hummingbird Bakery in South Kensington on August 3 to encourage people to be honest about their feelings and channel their “dark side” by giving away free “confession cakes” with the choice of different messages, including “I’ve got the ick” and “I borrowed your clothes without asking”.

The recipe for the chocolate and cardamom cakes have been crafted by Great British Bake Off 2021 finalist Crystelle Pereira, who said that the idea perfectly encapsulates “showing emotions through baking”.

Messages which can be piped onto the cakes (Maltesers/PA)

Data from the confectioner found that more than half (54%) of those in the UK do not feel comfortable expressing how they truly feel as they fear they may upset loved ones, so it decided to give Britons the chance to get their feelings piped onto cakes.

Ms Pereira said: “So many people – including myself – use baking to show love for someone, whether you’re making a cake for a friend, or making a dessert for a dinner party.

“I find the whole process so therapeutic and that’s why I love this campaign – it’s taking that very essence of showing emotions through baking but in an authentic and honest way. I’m already laughing at the thought of the messages that will be going on these cakes.”

Crystelle Pereira (Maltesers/PA)

Clare Moulder, senior brand manager from Maltesers, said: “We all have a dark side and throughout our daily lives, we encounter situations where we feel like it’s easier to tell a little white lie in favour of the truth.

“Despite this, it feels much better to just be honest, which is why we’re helping the nation embrace their dark side and finally say what they’re really thinking – through delicious, but direct, confession cakes sold exclusively at the Dark Maltesers Presents: Honesty Baked In bakery.”

Those with a sweet tooth will need to head to 47 Old Brompton Road in South Kensington between 12 and 5pm on August 3 to get a free cake, and the Hummingbird Bakery is set to keep the Malteser Dark cakes on the menu until the end of August.

