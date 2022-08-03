Father makes birthday appeal over missing son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Father makes birthday appeal over missing son

By Press Association
August 3 2022, 9.43am
Kyle Vaughan was 24 when he disappeared in Newbridge, Gwent, in December 2012 (Gwent Police/PA)
A man is appealing for information about his missing son on what would have been his 34th birthday.

Kyle Vaughan was 24 when he disappeared in Newbridge, Gwent, on December 30 2012.

Mystery surrounds his whereabouts after his crashed car was found abandoned on a country road, prompting detectives to launch a murder investigation.

Kyle Vaughan has not been seen since leaving his home nearly 10 years ago (Gwent Police/PA)
Mr Vaughan’s father, Alan Vaughan, made an appeal for information on what would have been his son’s 34th birthday.

“We’ve never given up hope of locating Kyle. We’ve never given up hope of finding out what happened to him,” he said.

Mr Vaughan’s mother, Mary, died in 2018, having had advanced liver cancer for several years.

The factory worker, known to his friends as Jabbers, was last seen at his home in Newbridge.

Later that same night, his damaged silver Peugeot 306 was found on the A467 between Risca and Crosskeys.

It was not clear whether Mr Vaughan had been driving the vehicle, but police said they were confident he would have been able to walk away from the collision.

A total of eight people were arrested on suspicion of offences in connection with Mr Vaughan’s disappearance but all were released without charge.

Detective Superintendent Nick Wilkie, of Gwent Police, said: “More than nine years on, our investigation into what happened to Kyle remains very much active and we remain in regular contact with his family.

Mr Vaughan's late mother, Mary (centre), had previously appealed for information about her missing son (Gwent Police/PA)
Kyle Vaughan’s late mother, Mary (centre), had previously appealed for information about her missing son (Gwent Police/PA)

“Officers from our major incident team continue to investigate any information that we receive from members of the public.

“This investigation is extensive.

“To date we’ve conducted searches in 40 areas, we’ve interviewed in excess of 200 people, more than 180 intelligence logs submitted and nearly 900 witness statements taken.

“Unfortunately though, we still don’t have the answers we need and Kyle’s family so desperately want.

“We’re still keen to receive any information that may assist our inquiries, however minor you may feel it is.”

