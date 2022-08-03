Teenage boy dies in funfair incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Teenage boy dies in funfair incident

By Press Association
August 3 2022, 12.38pm Updated: August 3 2022, 1.37pm
The Family Funfair in Pencester Gardens, Dover (Katie Boyden/PA)
The Family Funfair in Pencester Gardens, Dover (Katie Boyden/PA)

A teenage boy has died at a fair on the Kent coast.

Emergency services were called to Pencester Gardens in Dover in the early hours of Wednesday.

The site was hosting the Family Funfair run by Kent-based Forrest Amusements which, according to a poster, was due to open to the public on Wednesday.

TPolice at the site in Pencester Gardens, Dover
Police at the site in Pencester Gardens, Dover (Katie Boyden/PA)

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is investigating the circumstances of the incident, which Kent Police said was “not suspicious”.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 7.42am this morning to a serious incident at Pencester Gardens in Dover.

“We immediately dispatched a number of clinical resources to the scene, including our Hart team and critical care paramedics; however, sadly, a teenage boy was pronounced as deceased at the scene.”

A Kent Police spokesman said: “Kent Police was called by South East Coast Ambulance Service after a teenage boy suffered injuries at a funfair site in Pencester Gardens, Dover, at 7.45am on Wednesday 3 August 2022.

“Officers attended, along with Kent Fire and Rescue Service, and the boy was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”

An HSE spokesman said: “HSE is assisting emergency services with their response.”

A spokesman for Forrest Amusements declined to comment, but said the company would be issuing a statement later.

Its website says it was founded in 1889 and is the largest supplier of funfair attractions in the county.

A witness told the PA news agency that she had seen “three ambulances, a couple of fire trucks and some police vehicles along Pencester Road, which was blocked off. They were saying there had been a fatality, and the entrance to the fair had been cordoned off with tape.”

