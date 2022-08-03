Third murder arrest as search continues for missing student nurse Owami Davies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Third murder arrest as search continues for missing student nurse Owami Davies

By Press Association
August 3 2022, 12.43pm Updated: August 3 2022, 3.37pm
Owami Davies in a shop on Derby Road, West Croydon (Metropolitan Police/PA)
A third man has been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives searching for a student nurse who went missing nearly a month ago in south London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Owami Davies, 24, from Grays, Essex, left her family home on July 4 and was last seen just after midnight on Derby Road, West Croydon, on July 7 but has not been seen since.

A 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday at an address in South Croydon and remains in custody, Scotland Yard said on Wednesday.

It comes after two men, aged 23 and 27, were arrested in the Croydon area on suspicion of murder on Monday.

They remain in custody at a south London police station, police said.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command were searching a property in Derby Road on Wednesday as part of their enquiries.

It comes after police launched a missing persons investigation last month following Ms Davies’ disappearance and appealed for information on her whereabouts.

Announcing the arrest on Wednesday, the Met Police said: “This remains a missing person investigation and our priority is finding Owami.”

The force added: “Owami’s family are being kept updated about the progress of the investigation.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 22MIS025307 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.

