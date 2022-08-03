Civil rights campaigner Roy Hackett dies aged 93

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Civil rights campaigner Roy Hackett dies aged 93

By Press Association
August 3 2022, 12.57pm Updated: August 3 2022, 12.59pm
Tributes have been paid to civil rights campaigner Roy Hackett, who was one of the organisers of the Bristol Bus Boycott in the 1960s (Lance Whitelegg/Alamy/PA)

Tributes have been paid to a civil rights campaigner who was one of the organisers of the Bristol Bus Boycott.

Roy Hackett, who has died at the age of 93, was part of the successful campaign to overturn a ban by Bristol Omnibus Company on employing black and Asian drivers and conductors.

Mr Hackett, who was the co-founder of the Commonwealth Co-ordinated Committee which set up the St Paul’s Carnival in 1968, leaves behind three children.

Bristol West Labour MP Thangam Debbonaire said: “It was an honour to know Roy Hackett.

“He was a civil rights hero, rightly lauded for his leadership in the Bristol Bus Boycott and the St Paul’s Carnival, which both say so much about who we are as Bristol.

“He was an inspiration to so many and taught us all so much about standing up for justice and equality.

“I will miss his warm smile, quick wit and charm, as well as his deep and lasting commitment to the people of Bristol and to ending racism.”

Asher Craig, deputy mayor of Bristol, said: “Just been informed of the transition of Mr Roy Hackett.

“This news will be painful for many and I will pay him a proper tribute in the coming hours/days. Sending my sincerest condolences from my family to his.”

LaToyah McAllister-Jones, executive director of the St Paul’s Carnival, said: “Rest In Power, Mr Roy Hackett.

“You have inspired so many, your service and dedication to your community lives on through us all.”

In 1963, it was legal for British companies to discriminate against someone because of the colour of their skin.

Jeremy Corbyn in Bristol
Then Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn meets Roy Hackett’s fellow civil rights activist Paul Stephenson during a visit to Bristol (Labour Party/PA)

Mr Hackett joined forces with campaigners Paul Stephenson, Owen Henry and Guy Bailey to begin the boycott that year.

Mr Bailey had applied for a job at the bus company, and been turned down because of his skin colour.

The subsequent protests saw the company change its policies and helped pave the way for the Race Relations Acts of 1965 and 1968.

